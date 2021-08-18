Brand lift study reveals unprecedented impact on mCanvas’ PharmEasy mobile ad campaign

mCanvas, the mobile branding solution, partnered with a leading data analytics firm to conduct a brand lift study on PharmEasy’s ‘super saver sale’ campaign. The study revealed a unique impact on message association and purchase intent through the creative deployment of storytelling mobile ad format while indulging in moment marketing. PharmEasy is a one-stop, e-commerce medical platform that offers over-the-counter products and medical equipment while mCanvas is a leading ad tech platform that provides mobile branding solutions at scale.

Riding on the popularity of the cricketing megaevent, the Indian Premier League (IPL), PharmEasypromoted its offer through proprietary creative technology of mCanvas to create a sensory-rich ad experience on small screens and garner a purchase intent of more than 60% and increase the message association to 95%.

Conducted over a period of a month, between April and May 2021, the BLS targeted male and female consumers between 25 to 45 years of age who watched IPL. “With the BLS, we reinforced the efficacy of our campaign that connected the brand with consumers in an immersive and engaging manner. The campaign was indeed industry disruptive,” said IndraniKhanvilkar, Director - National Sales, mCanvas.

In order to promote the offer creatively through storytelling, the mobile-led campaign integrated real-time cricket score data to reveal live cricket scores within the ad. Additionally, leveraging advanced motion sensors – accelerometer and gyroscope, the ad aimed to further boost user engagement by prompting them to support their favourite cricket team by shaking their phones to bowl a ‘run out’. With this, consumers are not only creatively learning about the offer, but are also physically engaging with the ad. This innovative experience worked phenomenally well because it was targeted at cricket fans, who thoroughly engaged with the creative.

mCanvas’ mobile-led, sensory-rich campaign showed a positive impact on chief brand metrics such as aided awareness, online ad awareness, brand favourability, purchase intent, and a two-digit percentage jump in message association, giving the brand an innovative and powerful way of engaging with consumers.

The ad resonated well with respondents specifically between 25 to 34 years of age. mCanvas’ ad created a high impact on consumers and was effective in creating a definite impact on brand awareness and purchase intent.

“Creating engaging experiences for our clients is of top priority. To have a highly acclaimed BLS confirm the outstanding impact that our campaign has had on consumers is testimony to the efficacy of mCanvas’ mobile ads,” concluded Ashish Gupta, Senior Business Director, Media & Client consulting, Starcom.

Consumers identified the messaging in the campaign and associated it with the brand. The campaign successfully established strong brand recall, when compared to other brands in the data analytics firm’s global e-commerce and pharmaceutical industries portfolio.

Vaibhav Deshpande, Digital Growth at PharmEasy commented, “We could not have thought of a better, more unique way of promoting our IPL offer. Thanks to mCanvas for the engaging ad that integrated powerful technology to enable our audience to learn about our offerings in an innovative manner. Further, we are excited to leverage the BLS findings to improvise our marketing strategy.”

