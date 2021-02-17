Procter & Gamble India commits to achieve equal representation behind the camera

P&G announces commitment to achieve equal representation of female directors behind the camera for its advertisements in India over the next three years

Procter & Gamble today announced its commitment to achieve equal representation of female directors behind the camera for its advertisements across brands in India over the next three years. P&G will lead this through a comprehensive set of actions to do its part to build, fuel and connect a pipeline of diverse female talent in advertising, media and content opportunities as a systemic solution.

Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President – Fabric Care, P&G India said, “At P&G, we want to leverage our voice in advertising and media to be a force for good and a force for growth. We are proud of the progress we have made in sparking conversations on gender equality through campaigns like Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool, Gillette #ShavingStereotypes, among others. As we continue to drive accurate portrayal of women in front of the camera, we understand the importance of driving equal representation behind the camera. With that in mind, over the next three years we are committing to achieve equal representation of women directors for advertisements we make across our brands in India. We believe that having more women behind the camera will help the industry achieve a more accurate and unbiased portrayal of women in advertising.”

P&G will also continue to build on its aspiration to achieve responsible advertising by breaking stereotypes and busting myths via its advertising including characteristics, roles and context.

