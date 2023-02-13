Prime Volleyball League’s Kolkata Thunderbolts ropes in The Bridge as associate sponsor

ZEE Biskope has launched ‘Biskope Milayi Jodi’ for Valentine’s Day.

The brand has roped in Bhojiwood’s teen heartthrobs Anara Gupta and Nisar Khan for this campaign. Nisar Khan started his career winning a dance reality show and since then established himself not just as an accomplished dancer but even a successful actor with movies like Shiv Rakshak and Sawanriya Mohe Rang De pairing with Bhojiwood’s leading ladies.

Considered as the young hunk of Bhojiwood, Nisar’s prowess has bagged him multiple awards including Best Debutant & Handsome Hero & Most Stylish Hero awards. Anara Gupta has some of the big Bhojpuri titles to her credit while also venturing into Bhojpuri web series. She has been honoured with UP Ratan award, Naari Shashaktikaran award and Best Actress award at Jharkhand International Film Festival. Considered as a sensational performer, her songs have hit millions of views and she boasts a huge social media fanbase too.

The duo will not only add glamour to the initiative but even drive whopping response given their popularity especially among the young audience. Starting on 7 February with the commencement of Valentine’s week, the initiative will mark yet another milestone in ZEE Biskope’s thought leadership in curating unique viewer engagement drives.

‘Biskope Milaye Jodi’ will invite viewers to share a video where they pitch why they should be selected as Biskope’s biggest fan and hence win a date with their favourite stars Nisar Khan and Anara Gupta. Viewers need to share the video on ZEE Biskope’s WhatsApp number 8563856302 within 14 Feb. Two of the best pitches – one from a male & one from a female will win a chance to fly to Mumbai for a date with Nisar & Anara. Winners will be announced on 19 Feb between 6 – 9 pm only on ZEE Biskope featuring their winning videos along with a selected few whose pitches have been impressive. The dating experience of the winners will also be televised on ZEE Biskope on 26 Feb between 6 – 9 pm.

Talking about the new initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “ZEE Biskope has always given originality to Bhojiwood while riding on the pinnacle of consumer-centrism. Including a unique content marketing campaign like 'Biskope Milaye Jodi' in our Valentine’s Day presentation broadens horizons and provides fans with a comprehensive experience that extends beyond TV screens. Such topical and thematic consumer engagements foster greater involvement and meaningful brand association among viewers. This curating principle also extends to our esteemed partners, who may avail such innovative and engaging efforts to reach their audience.”

Sharing his thoughts about the same, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “The success of the last two VDay initiatives: Labhlitis Messiah & Love Dangal have been credited to the fact that they gave viewers an opportunity to experience the brand and thereby develop brand love. This year is no exception. It will rather multiply the enriching experience with the rare opportunity to date a celebrity. The effort is to reduce the gap between viewers and their entertainment screens such that they feel ownership in being a part of our journey. We will remain committed to expanding category-first entertainment solutions that are innovative, consumer-focused, and unique.”