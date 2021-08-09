The Bridge witnesses 275% growth in reach led by Olympic content

With a vision of “Bridging the gap in Indian Sports,” sports digital company, The Bridge, has achieved phenomenal growth and has taken giant strides in creating content specific to Tokyo Olympics in the last four months. With a reach of over 300 million in July, phenomenal growth of over 275% was achieved in the last quarter. In the last 4 months, the media publication has seen over 75 million page views and close to 85 million video views, even with the second wave of the pandemic going on.

Uniquely positioned as the country’s only specialised Olympics content platform, The Bridge has been leveraging its stronghold on Indian sports and its audience on social media platforms as well. Creating engaging content, pushing timely updates and ensuring every Indian athlete competing at the Olympics is covered has seen their social media engagement become easily one of the best in the country.

"During the past two weeks, we have seen a lot of noteworthy milestones. There have been traffic improvements and subscribers lauding our work every now and then. We focused a lot on the quality improvement of our website as well as on the strength of our social media. All of these acted as a catalyst for the brands to work with us," Shuvro Ghoshal, The Bridge’s Co-Founder elaborated on the reasons behind the success.

The website's coverage of India’s journey at the Olympics ensured multiple brands including the Principal Partner of Indian Olympic Association MPL Sports Foundation, Inox, Bridgestone and others join hands with The Bridge to create videos and textual content & also amplify their own campaigns related to Olympics and the glory of the Games. “The Bridge magnified these campaigns along with its own coverage on their website and social media.

Olympic medallists Gagan Narag, Gurbux Singh and Shooter and Commonwealth Games medallist, Heena Sidhu were among the top legends who provided expert insights as well as value-added to them during this coverage. Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting, JSW Sports, also engaged in a candid conversation where she spoke about IIS, Neeraj Chopra & Bajrang Punia,” Arshi Yasin, The Bridge’s other Co-Founder added.

Some of the popular and recent innovative campaigns with a strong emphasis on the Games, like #FanBannJaaoge campaign by MPL Sports Foundation was targeted to engage with sports-loving audiences while Bridgestone’s #ChaseYourDream focussed on celebrating Indian sports legends like PV Sindhu and Mary Kom. "It's heartening to see the growth of the platform in such a short span of time. I am personally enjoying the coverage and glad to see how social media users are engaging with the platform on a day-to-day basis," says Narendra Firodia who had invested in Arshi and Shuvro's idea to build The Bridge since 2019.

While the campaigns and content on Tokyo Olympics have resonated with the audience, The Bridge intends to provide the same depth and rigour in their coverage of the Indians competing at the Paralympics Games, which start from 24th August. There is no denying the fact that non-cricketing sports are slowly finding their voice in the Indian media landscape and The Bridge is at the forefront of that revolution, leading the New Age Sports coverage in the sports media fraternity.

To reach The Bridge, drop a mail on brands@thebridge.in.

