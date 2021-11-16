Kaizad Patel joins The Bridge to head pan-India business

Sports media house The Bridge has announced the appointment of Kaizad Patel as its National Business Head.

“Kaizad brings a decade of experience and knowledge in the digital advertising space with hugely successful stints at Sportskeeda and The News Minute. After working in the IT industry for eight years, his career switch led to spells with Ozone Media Solutions, SVG Media, Mad Influence and BuzzOne Influencer Marketing apart from the aforementioned names,” the company said.

Kaizad Patel said, “In the last few years Indian athletes have shown some outstanding performance in different sports. There is a substantial increase in fan following for different sports besides cricket. The best thing I found at The Bridge is they have not only leveraged the interest amongst the audience for different sports but also proved through their content that there are more sports in India apart from cricket that deserves to be followed and given due importance. I am happy to be a part of such a visionary team and will look forward to scaling the revenue for this brilliant platform.”

Reflecting on how the addition of Kaizad in the leadership team will propel the organisation’s growth, the company’s Co-Founder Arshi Yasin said, “He comes with the right work experience and his passion towards sports is like a cherry on the cake. We have built a remarkable product in the Indian sports ecosystem as people say and now we are roaring to make it successful business wise too”.

