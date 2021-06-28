Prabhat Khabar distributes over 7 lakh masks as part of Covid initiative

The publication has also organised vaccination camps for readers, hawkers and partners and their family members

In a unique initiative, Prabhat Khabar has distributed over seven lakh face masks to the readers with the 22nd June publication, across all editions in Bihar and across all editions in Jharkhand & Kolkata on 27th June.

Prabhat Khabar ensured all employees, hawkers and partners across all publishing centres were provided with sanitisers and face masks to protect them and the society at large from the deadly Covid 19 virus and this continues even now.

Oxygen concentrators to government hospitals in Bihar and Jharkhand to overcome the shortage of Oxygen across the country. Oxygen concentrators provided by Prabhat Khabar saved many lives.

Periodic vaccination camps are being organised for readers, hawkers and partners and their family members. Across all publication centres and units. This will ensure a faster vaccination and a safer world for all of us.

