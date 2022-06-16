Sanjay Samson named VP - National Marketing of Prabhat Khabar Group
He has confirmed the move through his LinkedIn post
Sanjay Samson has been named as Vice President - National Marketing of Prabhat Khabar Group.
Announcing the development on Linkedin, he posted, "Happy to share, starting a new position as Vice President-National Marketing at Prabhat Khabar Group!
Samson has over 3 decades of experience in advertising and marketing and has worked with The TOI Group, Dainik Bhaskar Group & Lokmat group.
He has also held various leading positions in Sales and Marketing at organizations like Ahmednagar Media & Entt P Ltd,
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Appointment Prabhat Khabar Sanjay Samson advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement