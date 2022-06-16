Sanjay Samson named VP - National Marketing of Prabhat Khabar Group

He has confirmed the move through his LinkedIn post

Sanjay Samson has been named as Vice President - National Marketing of Prabhat Khabar Group.

Announcing the development on Linkedin, he posted, "Happy to share, starting a new position as Vice President-National Marketing at Prabhat Khabar Group!

Samson has over 3 decades of experience in advertising and marketing and has worked with The TOI Group, Dainik Bhaskar Group & Lokmat group.

He has also held various leading positions in Sales and Marketing at organizations like Ahmednagar Media & Entt P Ltd, Kris Mediaworks, and Lokshahi News Broadcasting & Media Production, and more.

