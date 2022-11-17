Former Prabhat Khabar MD K K Goenka joins Dainik Bhaskar as COO, Bihar & Jharkhand

Prabhat Khabar’s former Managing Director K K Goenka has joined Dainik Bhaskar as COO , Bihar and Jharkhand.

Sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

In September this year, Goenka quit Prabhat Khabar after being associated with the group for over three decades. His association with the group started in 1989 and he has been witness to a fascinating and very challenging journey from only 500 copies per day to 650000 copies per day, and having taken on three big dailies head on.

Post his resignation from Prabhat Khabar Goenka had written that he felt proud of his long association with the newspaper and considered himself fortunate to have played a role in bringing this organisation to its present level.

“I am grateful to each and every person who supported us during this most difficult journey as a reader, advertiser, hawker and well wisher . I am thankful to the management for giving us the support to run the company freely. I am grateful to each and every member of the Prabhat Khabar family from top to bottom for being so nice to me. You have always stood by me in the most difficult time. I will miss each one of you. Wish all of you a great time ahead”, he had stated in his resignation letter.

