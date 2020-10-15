​Pepper Trust announces annual Deadline Contest 2020

The winners will be awarded at a ceremony after the COVID restrictions are relaxed

Pepper Creative Awards Trust is organizing its annual Deadline Contest 2020, a contest for developing print ad, for advertising agencies, media houses, ad film makers etc based in South India. The last date for registration is October 20, 2020.

Interested organisations can register for the contest on pepper.awardor.com and they can get the brief by logging in at 5 pm on October 21, 2020. The topic for developing the creatives will be based on public interest.

The entries in Jpeg format should be uploaded before 5 pm on October 22, 2020. All technical details are available on pepper.awardor.com. The winners will be selected by a jury comprising of Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways; Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle and P. R. Satheesh, COO, MMTV Ltd. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

While the runner up will receive Rs 15,000, it will be Rs 10,000 for the second runner up. The winners will be awarded at a glittering ceremony on a date to be fixed after the COVID restrictions are relaxed. The entry fee for the contest is Rs 1000 plus 18 % GST for each creative.

The participants can submit more than one entry. But each entry will be charged separately. Payments should be made as per the bank details given on the above site.

For more details, contact: 75599 50909, 0484-4026067.