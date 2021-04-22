Roposo launches talent hunt for the most original & outstanding content creators

With the skyrocketing consumption of digital content giving rise to a bevy of independent entertainers, Roposo has launched a nationwide search for the best of the best creators. #MadeOnRoposo, a unique online talent hunt, will identify the most original and outstanding short video creators in the country over the next two months.

The contest aims to democratise the digital content arena by providing a level playing field for creators from across the nation, giving known and little-known artists a virtual stage to showcase their talents. #MadeOnRoposo will be judged by popular Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, acclaimed Director and Choreographer Farah Khan, and prominent Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra. The hunt will start on 13 April 2021 and will go on till 12 June 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Bikash Chowdhury, Vice President – Marketing, Glance, said, “India today is brimming with talented individuals who are just looking at ways to express themselves through their creativity. #MadeOnRoposo, provides a perfect stage for individual creators to channel their genius to create something that is original and resonates with the public. The talent hunt endeavours to help the creators pave a path into the entertainment industry, while also giving them opportunities to win exciting prizes.”

Besides providing an access to millions of viewers, the contest also comes with huge rewards. Creators will potentially get that invaluable ticket to Bollywood and opportunities to create content with the celebrity judges. One of the finalists will even be offered an internship at Mukesh Chhabra’s casting academy. One finalist stands a chance to win a Toyota Urban Cruiser, while all final category level winners may win prizes worth Rs. 1 lakh each. Additionally, awards worth Rs. 5 lakhs are up for grabs during in-app contests*.

To participate, users would need to register through an ID available on their Roposo profile. In the first stage of #MadeOnRoposo, creators will participate in various in-app contests to move up the leader board. 45 participants, across five categories, will head to the semi-finals. Judges will then select the finalists based on video submissions. The contest will culminate in a Grand Finale in Mumbai**, where live, on-stage performances will decide the winners in each of the categories.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the consumption of content through social media which has also led to an increase in influencers creating content across genres. B-town celebrities are encouraging creators to develop original content and become trendsetters by producing unique concepts. However, the most creative content often risks not gaining traction and getting lost in the crowd. The #MadeOnRoposo talent hunt will address this gap by encouraging digital creators to generate the most unique and original content on social media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)