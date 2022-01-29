Nestle Maggi unveils new TVC featuring Sanya Malhotra

Conceptualized and developed by McCann Worldgroup, the ad film #SabkiJeetPakki depicts the savings and prizes which are up for grabs

Nestlé MAGGI is giving its consumers a reason to smile during these difficult times with the launch of its MAGGI Super Bonanza Offer. As a part of this offer, every consumer across India* will get assured savings on any MAGGI Super Bonanza Pack purchased, along with a chance to win a gold voucher worth INR 9,999 each.

Talking about the initiative Rajat Jain, Head - Foods Business, Nestlé India, said, “We realize that people need to feel elevated and secure in these trying times. While we hope for quick normalization of the situation, our intention behind announcing MAGGI Super Bonanza is to give some warmth to our consumers. As the campaign theme ‘Sabki Jeet Pakki’ suggests, there is something for everyone, and MAGGI is adding to this excitement with a promise of assured savings and wins with each MAGGI pack. We are delighted to have extended this offer to approximately 12 crore MAGGI packs across the length and breadth of the MAGGI portfolio. We are confident that MAGGI consumers will love this offer and benefit from it.”

As a part of campaign amplification, the brand has also launched a TVC #SabkiJeetPakki, featuring Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra. The ad film has been conceptualized and developed by McCann Worldgroup and depicts the savings and prizes which are up for grabs.

As a part of this offer, MAGGI assures savings for everyone who buys a MAGGI product across the portfolio. Offers include ‘saving INR 6 on MAGGI Masala Noodles 6 pack’, ‘MAGGI VEG ATTA Noodles Single pack free worth INR 24 on its 4 pack’, ‘Buy 4 get 1 free on MAGGI masala-ae-magic’, and many more. Additionally, lucky winners stand a chance to win Gold vouchers.

MAGGI Super Bonanza was launched for every consumer across India* in January 2022 and is now available at a store near you. The chance to win a gold voucher is valid till February 14, 2022.

