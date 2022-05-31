TRAI extends deadline for comments on consultation paper on broadcast regulations

The comments and counter-comments are now to be submitted by 6th June and 13th June, respectively

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments on its Consultation Paper on issues related to new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services to 6th June 2022 and 13th June 2022, respectively.

TRAI had released the Consultation Paper 7th May 2022. The last date of receiving comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from the stakeholders was fixed as 30th May 2022 and counter-comments as 06th June 2022.

The deadline has been extended keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders.

