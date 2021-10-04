Pulse candy partners with FoxyMoron & Pollen to launch new campaign

Hard-boiled candy, Pulse by DS Group has collaborated with Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron and the influencer and talent management agency, Pollen to launch yet another fresh, innovative and unique challenge to consumers. This campaign is conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, Gurugram. The #PulseLapakChallenge will not only test one’s agility, dexterity and cognitive performance but also act as a great stress-buster!

In the #PulseLapakChallenge, one has to place a Pulse candy on the back of one’s fist and throw it in the air and grab the candy in their palm before it falls. If successful, they continue the challenge on loop for a 20-second timeframe. Upon completion, participants can nominate others. The person who completes the challenge with the maximum number of candies in the given timeframe of 20 seconds wins!

The campaign was launched digitally by popular influencers Avneet Kaur, Surbhi Samriddhi, and Abhishek Nigam.

Arvind Kumar, GM Marketing, DS Group said, “Following the massive success of the #PulsePePulseChallenge in 2019, we wanted the #PulseLapakChallenge challenge to be as engaging for our active digital community. I am confident that this light-hearted challenge will help us not only grow our community but connect with them over laughs.`”

Commenting on the campaign, Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships & Business Head (North), FoxyMoron said, “Our intention was to increase brand love for Pulse by curating a fun and engaging campaign that would create a sense of community. As brands are pivoting their digital strategies to harness the power of two-way communication, we are confident that this campaign will achieve this objective.”

