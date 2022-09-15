News18 India acquires 14.1% market share in Week 36: BARC data

News18 India has garnered 14.1% market share in the Hindi TV news space, according to BARC data (Wk 33 - 36’22, TG: 15+, HSM).

As per the BARC data for Week 36, News18 India reached 9.27 crore viewers.

“On the digital front, the brand is garnering solid traction with its views across YouTube and other social media platforms increasing steadily,” the channel said in a statement.

“News18 India has been heavily investing in technology and editorial resources to ensure that its content and presentation remain differentiated and far ahead of the competition,” they said.

In week 36’22, 2100-2200 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM, News18 India has 15.8% share.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)