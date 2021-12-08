Myntra creates new zone ‘Style Cast’ for Gen-Z shoppers

Ahead of EORS-15, Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, lifestyle and beauty destinations, has dedicated a new section on its app, called ‘Style Cast’, a shopping haven for the Gen-Z shoppers, to cater to their specific fashion and style needs and to offer unique and absorbing experiences to this customer cohort. As part of this proposition, Myntra has partnered with a bevy of brands who will create as well as curate unique, edgy, bold and trendy styles particularly for Style Cast. To begin with, Style Cast’s up-to-date selection includes 13,500 edgy, bold and trendy styles from the best of 60+ fashion brands including H&M, Urbanic, Trendyol, Misguided, DeFacto, Mango, JC Collection, Forever New and Forever 21 among others.

With Style Cast, Myntra is particularly targeting fashion-forward consumers in the age group of 16 to 25 years. Gen-Zs are among the key opinion leaders with an extremely high digital footprint, making them important perception drivers while offering immense opportunities for Myntra to penetrate further into the segment at multiple levels, including selection and engagement initiatives. By creating designs and styles that are popular with this cohort in addition to bringing the brands they love as part of Style Cast, at affordable price points, along with specialized content in Gen-Z pertinent language and layout aesthetics Myntra is well-poised to be Gen-Z’s dreamland for shopping fashion.

The distinguishing features of ‘Style Cast’ that began as a pilot in September of this year, include easy discovery, unique look and feel of the home page, relatable language and content and strong curation of looks and styles that are in sync with the Gen-Z fashion inclination. The Stylecast store is witnessing strong initial traction, with trends/article types like Tulle, Bodycon Dresses, Knits, Trapeze Dresses, Puffed Sleeves, Ruffled Sarees garnering a high demand. Beginning as a pilot in September ’21 with 6K styles, Style Cast now includes ~13.5K edgy styles from multiple renowned brands in the category. Furthermore, to engage this social media-savvy age group and share best style suggestions, Myntra is engaging with them through Myntra Studio and social handles, leveraging its influencer network to bring Style Cast’s trend-based styles through periodic drops. Ahead of the party season and the onset of winter, Style Cast will offer over 3000 styles during EORS around the themes Winter Wonderland, Romanticism, and Winter Crush. The budget-friendly styles of Style Cast start at INR 399, with the Style Cast selection overall currently witnessing an average price point of ~INR 1000. Style Cast also showcases a premium range, with styles going up to INR 20K.

Speaking on the launch of Style Cast, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Style Cast is Myntra’s one-of-a-kind, latest and one of the biggest initiatives to bring global trends to the Indian market for the young fashion-forward shoppers who are known to have edgy and high on-trend fashion choices. During the upcoming EORS-15, Style Cast will play a pivotal role in catering to the unique fashion preferences of the Gen-Z customers with over 3000 styles.”

“We have both established and emerging labels and brands coming together to build special selections on a month-on-month basis, based on the latest up-to-date trends and the needs of our target shoppers. There would be a regular refresher of styles in trends, factoring in mood board, colour and styles in vogue, based on the latest global trends and occasional and seasonal fashions. In the months ahead, we are slated to bring in a number of leading global fashion brands to further strengthen the ‘Style Cast’ proposition and make it the go-to fashion destination for Gen-Z in India.” she added.

In order to strengthen affinity towards ‘Style Cast’, Myntra is embarking upon an influencer-led engagement and promotional activity, in keeping with the preferences of a young audience and will be creating content, using a mix of Cat-A and Cat-B influencers while leveraging Myntra Studio regularly.

