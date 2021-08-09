Myntra unveils new campaign for 'Myntra Beauty' featuring Disha Patani

Myntra has rolled out a peppy campaign with Bollywood diva Disha Patani, to announce the arrival of the new beauty destination in town - Myntra Beauty. With Disha as the brand ambassador for the category, the campaign is poised to accelerate strong conversations around Myntra’s offering in the beauty and personal care category and entice shoppers to follow the trendsetter’s choices. Disha will play a pivotal role in strengthening Myntra’s position as the latest go-to platform for millions of people looking to shop for their beauty and personal care needs, with this pan-India campaign.

With her commendable work in the Indian and international film industries, Disha reigns as a youth icon, known for her beauty, grace, and style, in addition to her dancing prowess. She is hence an idol for a whole generation of young people who are devotees of music and dance. Her style, a mix of sporty and chic, is an extension of her personality - one that follows no rules - and is an inspiration to the youth who embrace and celebrate individuality. She is thus a perfect choice for this campaign that aims to inspire women to break rules when it comes to the notion of beauty and also for Myntra as it sets out to penetrate and establish itself further in the growing space of beauty and personal care in the country.

The brand campaign has been developed to deliver a clear message – ‘When it comes to Beauty, Myntra is the place to go!’ It focuses on the vast offering and extensive brand choices available on Myntra, and also showcasing the beauty-specific features, privileges, and beauty advice that makes Myntra the ‘new beauty expert’.

