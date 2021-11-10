Here's how Myntra Fashion Superstar Scripted new chapter in influencer economy

The Indian influencer marketing industry, which started off just a few years ago, is now estimated to reach a value of Rs 900 crore by the end of 2021, according to GroupM INCA’s India Influencer Marketing Report. Factors like growing affinity with the influencers between the consumers and the resulting increase in brands’ engagement with creators' economies are fuelling this growth. This is also modifying greatly how brands worked with ambassadors and influencers earlier. Moving on from solo brand deals, brands are now working with influencers to create IPs and shows that fit seamlessly with their image.

One such brand has been e-commerce player Myntra, which was amongst the very first e-commerce players in the Indian market to dabble into the video-led commerce world. It not only started partnering with various influencers and content creators to develop curated video content, which will help customers find their fashion but also launched a unique reality show called Myntra Fashion Superstar, aimed at identifying India’s next big fashion influencer. The show is now up for its third season and what makes it even more interesting this time is its panel of judges, most of which are influencers themselves.

While the first season of the show had actress Sonakshi Sinha and stylist Shaleena Nathani on the judging panel, the second season was led by fashion designer, stylist, and filmmaker Manish Malhotra, actress Sushmita Sen, and influencer-actress Mallika Dua. While the previous season saw a number of big influencers coming on board as guest panelists, this is the first time that whole of the judges’ panel is an influencer-centric entity including Kusha Kapila, Aashna Shroff, Santu Misra, and Ankush Bahuguna, along with Manish Malhotra.

Speaking about the same, Achint Setia, Business Head - Social Commerce, Myntra, said, “As it enters its third edition, Myntra Fashion Superstar is a phenomenon to reckon with in the fashion, entertainment, and content space, creating a strong fan-following by driving relevant conversations around authenticity, inclusivity and challenging societal norms for the better. This edition will focus on shaping mindsets around celebrating unfiltered, and real conversations alongside the most relevant and credible voices.”

Aashna Shroff shared, “Myntra has always been an influencer-centric platform. I have been working with them for quite some time, curating styles for their video platform. And this time too, it was very exciting to be a part of the panel at Myntra Fashion Superstar. I won’t call ourselves as judges, but I feel we were working more like mentors to the contestants.”

Agreeing to her statement, Ankush Bahuguna added, “I feel it’s very important on a platform like Myntra Fashion Superstar to have people who have been in the creator’s business for quite some time. On the internet, it’s very important to know what kind of content will work and what won’t. Sometimes, you end up ruining a great piece of content by just being ignorant. It’s so important to have insights from people who know the trade by experience.”

While its the first time for Shroff and Bahuguna on a reality show, Kusha Kapila who has earlier worked with Voot on ‘Go Fun Yourself’ as a host and in Amazon Prime’s “LOL Hasse Toh Phasee’ as a contestant, feels that influencers are finally getting the worth of their hard work in the industry. “From when I started in the industry a few years ago, there has been a lot of positive change in brand’s attitude towards influencer marketing. I, myself, have grown from doing a one-post campaign or ad for a brand to finally creating IPs with them, like Myntra Fashion Superstar. And if the series goes well, I am sure we will get the next season too. This shows how serious the industry has become towards influencers and it’s really amazing.”

The trio also talked about their experience on the show and how exciting it was to work with upcoming influencers. Bahuguna quipped, “Frankly, I was very nervous before we started the shoot but over time, I eased out quite a lot. I am again jittery thinking how the audience will like me on the show, but I had lots of fun while filming it. Mujhe to bahut maza aaya! (I enjoyed it thoroughly). Also, the platform is so great where these creators have a chance to win a brand deal worth 50 lakh. I am so envious that we did not have something like this when we started.”

Shroff added, “For me too, it was a lot of fun. The best part was working with the contestants as team members and sharing our thoughts and opinions with them. All the contestants were so talented. I was hoping that the show will start at a certain level and the creativity will improve over time. But all of them kickstarted it so well and still kept improving with each episode.”

Kapila sounded the most excited as for her it was a dream come true. “Who doesn’t want to be on a reality show! As a self-proclaimed reality show enthusiast and connoisseur, I was thrilled at this opportunity. I would have happily joined in as a contestant too. But jokes apart, it was a delight to work with other panelists and contestants. I was so passionately involved in the show that I had arguments and fights with the judges too (chuckles). But it was so empowering to know that people value your opinion now and they look up to you. It feels like all the hard work that I have put in the last two or three years is finally paying off.”

Myntra Fashion Superstar will start airing on the Myntra app and Voot from November 11 with the theme #MFSIWearMyStory.

