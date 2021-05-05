MRSI steps up to celebrate International Market Research Day 2021

The Market Research Society of India is hosting 8 sessions at IMRD21, for the great work done by the community, as part of ESOMAR IMRD21 ‘Building a better future, through Insights’

Representing the MR fraternity in India on May 4th, 2021 leading proponents of Qualitative Research and Quantitative Research share how they have adapted tools and techniques to continue great work in the time of Covid 19.

On May 5th, 2021, MRSI showcases how insighting made a difference to the Aditya Birla Group’s customer offerings and also how Hindustan Unilever reimagined research to impact their business and consumers, while Datamatics shares their work partnering the BMC to alleviate the migrant worker crisis last year.

On May 6th, 2021, we have three speakers who focus on embracing digital - as a platform, in connecting with rural India and in using Social media to get insights. VTION, Q&Q Research and GSK build compelling cases on the use of digital in MR.

Sandeep Arora, President MRSI shares, “Every year the Global Market Research community celebrates May 2nd as a special time to come together and share our knowledge and learnings. MRSI is delighted to be associated with ESOMAR and share Indian work and experience with our international colleagues”

International Market Research Day (IMRD) held on the 2nd May celebrates the positive contributions made by data, research and insights professionals to guide decision-making by the public, and decision-makers in businesses, charities, and public services. A global campaign supported by ESOMAR and co-hosting national and international associations for data, research and insights.

Although the world is shaken by the global pandemic, the market research, insights, and data analysis community is committed to play its part in building a better future through insights.

