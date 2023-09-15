Ipsos India ropes in Shalini Sinha

Ipsos, a custom market research company, has roped in Shalini Sinha to spearhead the two key verticals of Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) in India, with immediate effect.

Sinha will be designated Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) and will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India. Her remit at Ipsos India will be primarily to drive the business in the areas of brand and communications for Ipsos’ global partnership clients and the repertoire of leading home-grown companies and contribute to thought leadership. Her key focus area and priority will also be to leverage the business potential in the southern region of India. She moves from Creativeland Asia Pvt Ltd where she was CEO, Consumer Insights Division and Director, Strategy. Though based in Bengaluru, her mandate is for pan India.

Commenting on Sinha’s appointment, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “Brand Health Tracking and Creative Excellence have both undergone a major renaissance at Ipsos, with new thinking of brand success framework and its key 3 pillars of expectations, context and empathy which clients are extensively adopting to shape expectations, operating from the space of empathy and understanding the role brands play in the lives of consumers (context);it has resonated well with consumers in driving their purchase decisions. Sinha, with her domain expertise and experience will further reinforce Ipsos’s position in brand and communication in India.”

“We have a large portfolio of solutions within brand and communication, which include brand activation tracking, brand equity measurement, creative development, creative assessment, creative in-market, digital DIY solutions and to top it all a spanking new Brand Success Framework for clients to implement new thinking to connect with their core target groups and improve market shares and enhance consumer stickiness,” added Shalini Sinha, Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence, Ipsos India.

"I firmly believe that our BHT practice holds immense potential by leveraging Ipsos' robust research methodologies and cutting-edge technologies which are geared to match the pace of consumer and brand evolution today. Furthermore, Ipsos’ CRE practice stands out for its expertise, tailor-made solutions that are designed to address the specific needs of each client, advanced methodologies and actionable recommendations, making it a trusted partner for businesses," added Sinha.

With work experience spanning over two decades, Sinha has worked with leading market research companies, handling both qualitative and quantitative research work for clients across Consumer-Packaged Goods sector, with strategic client work and counsel in brands and communications, extensively, primarily for FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, alcobev, tobacco and lifestyle products.

Sinha is an alumnus of Jaipuria Institute of Management.

