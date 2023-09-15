Ipsos India ropes in Shalini Sinha
Sinha will spearhead 2 key verticals-- Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence
Ipsos, a custom market research company, has roped in Shalini Sinha to spearhead the two key verticals of Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) in India, with immediate effect.
Sinha will be designated Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) and will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India. Her remit at Ipsos India will be primarily to drive the business in the areas of brand and communications for Ipsos’ global partnership clients and the repertoire of leading home-grown companies and contribute to thought leadership. Her key focus area and priority will also be to leverage the business potential in the southern region of India. She moves from Creativeland Asia Pvt Ltd where she was CEO, Consumer Insights Division and Director, Strategy. Though based in Bengaluru, her mandate is for pan India.
Commenting on Sinha’s appointment, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “Brand Health Tracking and Creative Excellence have both undergone a major renaissance at Ipsos, with new thinking of brand success framework and its key 3 pillars of expectations, context and empathy which clients are extensively adopting to shape expectations, operating from the space of empathy and understanding the role brands play in the lives of consumers (context);it has resonated well with consumers in driving their purchase decisions. Sinha, with her domain expertise and experience will further reinforce Ipsos’s position in brand and communication in India.”
“We have a large portfolio of solutions within brand and communication, which include brand activation tracking, brand equity measurement, creative development, creative assessment, creative in-market, digital DIY solutions and to top it all a spanking new Brand Success Framework for clients to implement new thinking to connect with their core target groups and improve market shares and enhance consumer stickiness,” added Shalini Sinha, Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence, Ipsos India.
"I firmly believe that our BHT practice holds immense potential by leveraging Ipsos' robust research methodologies and cutting-edge technologies which are geared to match the pace of consumer and brand evolution today. Furthermore, Ipsos’ CRE practice stands out for its expertise, tailor-made solutions that are designed to address the specific needs of each client, advanced methodologies and actionable recommendations, making it a trusted partner for businesses," added Sinha.
With work experience spanning over two decades, Sinha has worked with leading market research companies, handling both qualitative and quantitative research work for clients across Consumer-Packaged Goods sector, with strategic client work and counsel in brands and communications, extensively, primarily for FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, alcobev, tobacco and lifestyle products.
Sinha is an alumnus of Jaipuria Institute of Management.
Saurabh Vatsa resigns from Citroen India
Vatsa is the Brand Head of the automobile company
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Saurabh Vatsa has reportedly stepped down as the Brand Head of the automobile company Citroen India. A news report mentioned that Vatsa has tendered his resignation. He was elevated just two years ago to head the brand in India.
Previously, Vatsa served as Senior Director for Marketing Operations and Corporate Communication in India. He joined Citeron in 2018 while the company was setting up its operations in India.
Vatsa holds an MBA with a specialisation in Marketing from the IIM New Delhi. He began his career in the automotive industry with Daewoo Motors India, in the Sales Planning division. He moved to General Motors in 1998 and held various positions in Marketing, Product Planning, Sales and New Business Development.
Clensta on-boards Mamaearth’s Ashish Mishra as Co-founder & Chief Business Officer
Mishra will helm Clensta’s retail and online sales channels and support the International, Institutional and Alternate channels of the personal care brand
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:12 AM | 2 min read
Personal care brand Clensta has announced the addition of industry leader Ashish Mishra to its C-Suite. Ashish comes on board as Clensta’s Co-founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO).
“Ashish brings into his new role, a wealth of experience from a career spanning almost two decades. Ashish headed the General Trade, Modern Trade, HORECA, Institutional, International & Alternate and Salons business at MamaEarth (Honasa Consumer Limited). Ashish has also been associated with market-leading institutions such as Reliance, Tata Group, VLCC, and Russian Medicom through his extensive career, where he has consistently demonstrated his dynamic and result-oriented approach,”
At Clensta, he will head the retail and online sales channels, along with playing a significant role in driving the growth of the International, Institutional, and Alternate channels thereby enhancing the brand’s reach and presence across markets. Ashish’s experience in this industry will be instrumental in driving strategic decisions at the company and will also contribute towards the Company’s growth capital raising initiatives.
“I am excited to be given this opportunity to work closely with Puneet and his talented team. IIT Delhi backed Clensta has already disrupted the personal care space with its customer-centric approach and innovative offerings and I am confident that together, we will scale this brand to greater heights in the years to come.” said Ashish Mishra, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Clensta.
“We are thrilled to have Ashish on board who will add tremendous value to Clensta with his experience as an industry leader for almost 20 years. His rich experience and proven track record of scaling D2C businesses make him an invaluable addition to our team. More than anything, he shares Clensta’s vision to disrupt the personal care landscape in India and across the world through our range of effective, unique and affordable products. Clensta has so far worked on owning the product value chain and with Ashish on board, we are looking at a hockey stick growth by owning the distribution value chain” said Puneet Gupta, Founder, Clensta.
Signpost India appoints Sajesh Raghavan as COO
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:54 AM | 1 min read
Signpost India has announced the appointment of Sajesh Raghavan as Chief Operating Officer.
Before joining Signpost, Raghavan was Business Head for The Hindu Business Line. In the past, he has also worked with organizations such as American Express, Ten Sports, The Indian Express and Tata Teleservices.
Talking about the development, Shripad Ashtekar, Chairman and Managing Director, Signpost India, said, "Sajesh's exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the media realm align perfectly with Signpost India's vision. His knack for blending traditional media strategies with contemporary digital innovations is exactly what we need in these dynamic times. We are confident that with his guidance, Signpost India’s commitment to render visible signs of tomorrow will be bolstered.”
Raghavan shared “I am thrilled to join Signpost India and have the opportunity to work with forward thinking thought leaders like Shripad and Dipankar. Signpost India already has many firsts to its credit and I eagerly anticipate my role in fortifying our enterprise and making a meaningful contribution to the rapidly evolving Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) domain in our country and aiming to enhance brand connections with our consumers.”
MK Agrotech appoints Sridhar Vaidyanathan as COO
Sridhar was earlier National Sales Manager at Britannia Industries
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
MK Agrotech, parent company of edible oil brand Sunpure, today announced the appointment of Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the Chief Operating Officer. Sridhar will be responsible for MK Agrotech’s top-line and bottom-line growth, with a sharp focus on new product launches and expansion to new markets.
Having worked for close to three decades in the FMCG industry, Sridhar brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining MK Agrotech, he was the National Sales Manager at Britannia Industries Limited, and earlier, the Unit Manager with PepsiCo, with a proven track record of driving growth.
Mannan Khan, Director, MK Agrotech, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sridhar Vaidyanathan as the COO of MK Agrotech. Under his visionary leadership and business acumen, the company is well poised to embark on its next phase of growth. We have an exciting roadmap ahead and with Sridhar joining us, I believe, his rich experience will help us accelerate our journey to becoming a pan-India food brand.”
Sridhar Vaidyanathan, COO, MK Agrotech, said, “In a competitive market like ours, which has in recent years witnessed greater and renewed emphasis on health, it is remarkable to see a company consistently deliver on the promise of quality and health for over three decades now. I'm excited to be a part of the MK Agrotech family, and look forward to the opportunity to further build India's most trusted and healthy food brand. While the company is at the cusp of a major transformational leap, I am glad to lead this change while keeping the focus firmly on organisational values and culture.”
Bisk Farm appoints Saikat Ghosh as Senior VP and Head of Sales
Ghosh has worked for FMCG giants such as Dabur India and Emami
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 5:08 PM | 2 min read
SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd, an FMCG company, has announced the appointment of Saikat Ghosh as the Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for its flagship brand, Bisk Farm.
Expressing his delight on the appointment of Ghosh, the Executive Chairman of SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd. Arpan Paul, said, ”We warmly welcome Saikat to the Bisk Farm family. His extensive experience and outstanding accomplishments in the FMCG sector align perfectly with our vision of becoming the leading biscuit and confectionery brand in India. We firmly believe that his leadership will be instrumental in propelling Bisk Farm toward new horizons of growth.”
Saikat Ghosh brings with him a wealth of experience to his new role, garnered over multiple successful stints in the FMCG domain. Most notably, he made significant contributions during his 15-year tenure at Dabur India, followed by over a decade of pivotal involvement with Emami Ltd. Mr. Ghosh's expertise spans various facets of the fast-moving consumer goods industry. His profound insights and strategic acumen are poised to drive Bisk Farm's growth to new heights.
Echoing Paul's views, Vijay Kumar Singh, Bisk Farm's Managing Director, added, "Mr. Ghosh's appointment comes at a crucial juncture as we seek to strengthen our market presence. With his deep industry knowledge and proven leadership, we are confident that he will be able to lead our sales team and contribute to Bisk Farm's continued success.”
"I am delighted to join Bisk Farm, a brand that has truly captured the hearts of millions,” Saikat Ghosh stated. “I am confident that, together with our people as well as business partners, we can build on the brand's strong foundation and contribute to the brand's mission of delivering exceptional products, fostering sustainable growth, and elevating Bisk Farm to greater heights.”
Max Healthcare appoints Mayank Mathur as Senior VP – Marketing
Mathur was earlier associated with Apollo Hospitals
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
Moneycontrol’s Ravi Krishnan joins Mint
Mint’s current Editor Sruthijit KK will join The Economic Times
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
The Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, Ravi Krishnan, has joined Mint as the Editor on September 12.
Krishnan has been associated with Moneycontrol for more than five years and oversaw the opinion section actively. He was also a part of the startup team that launched Pro.
He was associated with Mint earlier too for more than 11 years handling various responsibilities including newsroom coverage from Mumbai.
In the past, Krishnan has also worked with Financial Express and The Economic Times.
Mint’s current Editor, Sruthijit KK will be moving out of the organisation after a stint of nearly three years. He will join The Economic Times.
Krishnan did not respond to our confirmation query at the time of filing this story.
