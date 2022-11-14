Mathrubhumi Daily invites children to submit articles for the daily

The Nov 14 edition saw the front page of the newspaper with these shortlisted articles

Mathrubhumi came up with a unique initiative for Children’s Day, inviting children to write articles for the daily.

The editorial team shortlisted the articles that would fill up the front page - 14 different front pages for each of Kerala's districts.

The children were then brought in to sit with the editorial team of Mathrubhumi, fine tune their articles and help design the front page. The remaining articles were uploaded to the Mathrubhumi website for everyone to read.

On the 14th of November, Malayalees awoke to a front page that was very different; one that spread joy, looked ahead to the future and gave everyone a glimpse of what the year 2047 could look like.

Some of these ideas could revolutionise industries, make an impact, and perhaps even change the world. And what better way to change the world, than through a humble newspaper.

