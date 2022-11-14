The Godrej Group launches Children’s Day campaign #NewAgeABC

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Godrej has come up with a new version of the ABC song. The Godrej Group’s Good & Green mascot, Maahi, attributes new meanings to each alphabet. Sung in the same tune as the traditional ABC, it makes the learning process easy and catchy.



The new-age ABC song was released on the Group’s social media pages.

With a vision of replacing the traditional ABC with the new-age ABC, Godrej Group has tied up with Teach For India for an onground partnership. They will be posting the video on their social media handles as well as sharing it with their Fellows who will make vidoes/reels of them reciting learning this new ABCD song. Going forward, we will be approaching more schools and the Educational Board of India to include the-age ABC in the pre-school curriculum.

Speaking on the launch of the New ABC song, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer at the Godrej Group, said: “It is imperative that children learn and inculcate the right attitudes and habits at a tender age. Since Children’s Day is extra special for us at Godrej, we thought of gifting our kids with a song that will help them become better individuals tomorrow even as they learn the basics of the alphabet. The new ABC song will therefore be an appropriate introduction to learning for the children of today.

Shaheen Mistri, CEO and Founder Trustee, Teach For India had this to say, “At Teach For India, we keep children at the centre of everything that we do. We want every child to reach their truest potential by giving them access to an excellent, reimagined education. With the new-age ABCDs, we can start to sow the seeds of what children can truly imagine for themselves, for others, and for India.”

Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice Chairman at Creativeland Asia, added, “With so many things changing around us over the last couple of years, we thought kids should have a new set of things to remember and learn. Therefore, this new-age ABC song.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)