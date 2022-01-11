iTV Network hosts the biggest UP-Uttarakhand poll conclave

The conclave can be watched live on NewsX and India News from 9 AM onwards on January 11

Updated: Jan 11, 2022 2:07 PM
UP-Uttarakhand poll conclave

India News Manch is back. This time, with the big-wigs of national and regional politics as Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand prepare to go to the polls in the upcoming months. 

Presented by Signature Global and Co-Powered by Rakesh spices and Keo Karpin, the conclave is being telecast LIVE on NewsX and India News from 9 AM onwards. India News Manch will be held in Lucknow on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Hotel Taj Lucknow. The event is also streaming live on major OTT platforms- Dailyhunt, Zee5, ShemarooMe, Jio TV, Watcho, MX PlayerMzaalo, TataSky and PayTm live streams.

Bringing India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, the India News Manch brings Union Cabinet ministers, state cabinet ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries and spokespersons, on one stage to participate in some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews ahead of the elections.

