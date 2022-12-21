iTV Network to host India News Manch

The Manch is the flagship annual conclave of the iTV Network that runs 9 news channels, 5 newspapers and host of digital platforms.
This year, India News Manch will be held in New Delhi on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at The Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. The conclave will bring together the who’s who of Indian politics and will witness the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, from Union Cabinet ministers, state cabinet ministers & members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries to spokespersons, to witness some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews.
Following are the important details:
1 - The conclave will be simulcast live on India News and NewsX, the national channels of iTV network as well as the regional channels - India News Haryana, India News MP/Chhattisgarh, India New Rajasthan, India News Gujarat, India News UP/Uttarakhand, India News Punjab and NE News in the North-East from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM on December 22, 2022. This includes respective YouTube channels.
2 - The conclave will be telecast on major OTT platforms - Dailyhunt, Zee5, MX Player, ShemarooMe, Watcho, Mzaalo, Jio TV, TataSky and PayTm livestreams.
3 - Language will be in Hindi & English.
4 - Special sections will be carried in the newspapers The Daily Guardian, The Sunday Guardian and Aaj Samaaj.
There are over 40 speakers & panellists:
JP NADDA
NATIONAL PRESIDENT, BJP
ANURAG THAKUR
UNION MINISTER FOR I&B AND YOUTH AFFAIRS & SPORTS
MANSUKH MANDAVIYA
UNION MINISTER OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE OF INDIA
GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT
UNION MINISTER OF JALSHAKTI
DR. JITENDRA SINGH
UNION MINISTER OF EARTH SCIENCES
JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA
UNION MINISTER FOR CIVIL AVIATION & STEEL
HARDEEP SINGH PURI
UNION MINISTER FOR HOUSING & URBAN AFFAIRS
PRALHAD JOSHI
UNION MINISTER OF PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS OF INDIA
NARAYAN RANE
UNION MINISTER OF MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
BHUPENDER YADAV
UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE AND LABOUR & EMPLOYMENT
PIYUSH GOYAL
UNION MINISTER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY, CONSUMER AFFAIRS & FOOD & PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION AND TEXTILES, GOI
HD DEVE GOWDA
FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA
BHAGWANT MANN
CHIEF MINISTER OF PUNJAB
DR TAMILISAI SOUNDARARAJAN
GOVERNOR OF TELANGANA & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR PUDUCHERRY
BASAVARAJ BOMMAI
CHIEF MINISTER OF KARNATAKA
SANJEEV SANYAL
WRITER, ECONOMIST
AMITAB KANT
G20 SHERPA, INDIA. FORMER CEO – NITI AAYOG
MANISH SISODIA
DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER OF DELHI
PRAHLAD SINGH PATEL
MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES OF INDIA
PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI
CHIEF MINISTER OF UTTARAKHAND
PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI
SHIVSENA MP
NASEER HUSSAIN
CONGRESS MP
SUSHIL MODI
BJP MP
SANJAY SINGH
AAP MP
VIVEK THANKA
CONGRESS MP
RAVIKISHAN
BJP MP
MANOJ TIWARI
BJP MP
DINESH LAL YADAV
BJP MP
RAM MADHAV
RSS NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER
MANISH TEWARI
FORMER UNION MINISTER AND CONGRESS MP
RANJITA RANJAN
CONGRESS MP
APARAJITA SARANGI
BJP MP
SUSHMITA DEV
TMC MP
NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR,
MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS' WELFARE
CHIRAG PASWAN
LJP MP
SUPRIYA SHRINATE
CHAIRPERSON SOCIAL MEDIA AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS, INC
GAURAV BHATIA
NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON BJP
MEENAKSHI LEKHI
MINISTER OF STATE FOR CULTURE OF INDIA
KIREN RIJEJU
MINISTER OF LAW AND JUSTICE
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE
NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF CONGRESS (MEMBER OF RAJYA SABHA)
RAKUL PRIT SINGH
ACTOR
Kartik Aaryan unveils McDonald's ‘I'm Lovin’ It Live' music IP
The global flagship IP has been launched in partnership with MTV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 12:54 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the brand’s global flagship music IP - i'm lovin’ it Live in India, in partnership with MTV.
Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan has unveiled the IP called i'm lovin’ it Live with Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18 in New Delhi.
The concept of i'm lovin’ it Live is built on the premise of popular artists coming together and creating unique, never-heard-before compositions, while experimenting with various genres.
Music lovers can enjoy these songs on MTV in a series of 4 episodes.
Excited about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, says, “I am super excited with i’m lovin’ it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald’s IP. There is something unique about McDonald’s that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavour to use music as a language to connect with people. I am looking forward to the music that will be created by this exemplary line-up of artists and can’t wait to save it as McDonald’s playlist.”
Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, comments, “McDonald’s purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. i'm lovin’ it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald’s through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers. We are hopeful of providing feel-good moments to our customers by bringing the best form of music entertainment, and an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances by the best and the biggest music stars of our country. We would like to thank MTV for this association and for helping us in making it one of the most exciting and fun music initiatives of the year.”
Thrilled about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Armaan Malik, shares, “Musicians express themselves through their emotions, which our fans can feel in our performances and in our music. Many a times, these emotions stem from places and cities that are dear to us. McDonald’s and MTV have given me the opportunity to re-connect with those places more intimately, and tap into my most cherished memories. This will not only be a treat to our fans, but also a tribute to those special places.”
Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, expresses, “i’m lovin’ it Live with MTV is a very special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India’s musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more.”
ABP LIVE Auto Awards announced to honour excellence in the automotive industry
The event will stream on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:40 PM | 2 min read
ABP Live is all set to launch a new intellectual property — ABP LIVE Auto Awards. The awards will honour the best vehicles that have been launched or have undergone significant mechanical changes in the past year.
This initiative aims to highlight the achievements of automobile manufacturers and recognise their efforts towards coming out with innovative and advanced vehicles. The awards will be presented in 15 categories, with a team of passionate auto enthusiasts, expert bloggers, and veteran journalists rigorously evaluating the vehicles on their efficiency, performance, value, design, and practicality.
The esteemed jury will comprise renowned automobile experts Raj Kapoor (veteran automobile journalist), Somnath Chatterjee (automobile journalist & consultant with ABP Network) and Jatin Chhibber (automobile journalist and anchor/producer - Auto Live), with RSM India as the knowledge partner.
Expressing enthusiasm over the launch of the awards, Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer at ABP Network, said, "We are thrilled to be introducing these awards, which will bring recognition to the incredible engineering and innovation that goes into making modern vehicles. Through these awards, we aim to celebrate and appreciate the remarkable progress made in the automotive industry."
ABP Live will be streaming the awards ceremony on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com, ABP LIVE +Auto LIVE social media handles and YouTube platform.
India Today Group conferred with ‘ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate’ award
This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement, says Kalli Purie
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:26 PM | 2 min read
Indian Television Awards (ITA) 2022 has conferred India Today Group with "ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate" award for the AajTak News conglomerate. The Aaj Tak News conglomerate that has built a universe of leading products around it includes AajTak channel, AajTak App, AajTak.in and AT2
Aaj Tak also leads on all social media platforms and has made India Proud by becoming the world's first and only news channel to cross 50 MN subscriber mark on YouTube
“Aaj Tak has been the reigning popular Hindi news channel at the ITA awards since inception and has been able to expand a one channel brand to the biggest confluence of GenZ News consumers. The recognition as a ‘Conglomerate’ for a single news brand of AajTak shows the acceptance and popularity for the channel amongst variety of audiences across platforms,” the network said in a release.
Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group received the award on behalf of Aaj Tak. Accepting the award, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, said, "This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement. We are across the web, the app and all existing and emerging platforms including YouTube, Facebook Instagram, twitter, Koo etc "
Thanking viewers and members of team Aaj Tak for their contribution in the achievement, Purie added “with over 50 million subscribers we are not only India’s biggest news channel but the World’s biggest news channel on YouTube”
Dainik Jagran-Inext’s Indian Intelligence Test Season 9 sees 70% growth from last season
Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland, the publication said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 11:01 AM | 2 min read
The 9th season of Indian Intelligence Test, an initiative of Dainik Jagran-inext, has recorded 70% growth in the registration numbers from the past season conducted in November 2021.
The test determined intelligence type of students and gave them a new perspective towards selecting the right career opportunities. Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland.
When asked about the achievement, Alok Sanwal, CEO of Dainik Jagran-inext said: “Every year with Indian Intelligence test, Jagran Group reaches out to thousands of students across the Hindi-speaking market to recognize and nurture their strengths from an early stage. These are the strengths which aid in self-growth of a child and help both parents and teachers to support their wards in the best possible way. Through the past 8 seasons, this test has been our small contribution towards building a progressive nation and we hope that corporates and educationists will continue to support us for many more successful seasons ahead of us.”
Indian Intelligence Test is an initiative which focuses towards determining intelligence type of students which in turn help students discover possible career options. This test also aided parents & teachers to apply right set of learning principles to groom and support the child in their career choices. The test is conducted every year during the month of October – November majorly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttarakhand.
The candidates were evaluated across Multiple Intelligence and aptitude and were provided a detailed report of their profile which acted as a comprehensive guide of their performance and selection of a right career. 45% of the test takers were girls across more than 728 schools who supported this initiative by encouraging students to participate in the test and praised the efforts of Dainik Jagran inext team for this unique initiative.
Indian Intelligence Test is based on the Multiple Intelligence theory by Dr. Howard Gardner, who proposed that there are nine different intelligences to account for a broader range of human potential in children and adults. As per each intelligence type few potential career options that is best suited to the candidate is recommended. It is recommended to take this test every year as each child keeps growing both physically and mentally and these intelligence types keep developing within them.
This initiative was well-liked by students, principals, teachers and parents alike. While students were happy that parents will support their career interests, parents and teachers were encouraged to support the students in their areas of interest and were ready to help them in their potential career options.
Sourav Ganguly revisits his ‘miss hit’ moments with Meesho
E-commerce marketplace platform partners with Dada for its year-end Maha Indian Savings Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 11, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Sourav Ganguly has joined hands with Meesho once again to maximise on his missed moment from the Mega Blockbuster Sale during the upcoming Meesho Maha Indian Savings Sale.
In September, ahead of Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale, the e-commerce company partnered with Sourav Ganguly for its marketing campaign for India’s biggest festive season. Dada’s misshit turned into a six for Meesho and what happened next took social media by storm while the brand’s objective to drive organic conversations came to fruition.
The new campaign will feature Sourav Ganguly in a compelling video where he is seen posting about the Meesho campaign on his social media handle and reminiscing the MISSed moment from the last sale event, while cleverly tying into the current sale. The tongue in cheek approach is tailor made for social media platforms and the premise of this video is to put a fun and unexpected twist on the campaign. (Link to the video)
Commenting on the campaign, Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director, Growth at Meesho said, “Our continued efforts to ensure customers have access to quality products at the lowest prices is helping us cater to growing demand from deep corners of the country. As the year comes to a close, we wanted to capture our ‘missed’ moment with our favourite ‘Dada’ in a humorous manner to amplify our key messaging, resonate more deeply with our target audience and help break the clutter on social media. The upcoming sale aims to fulfil India’s shopping aspirations.”
Bharat24 closes 100th advertiser within 100 days of its launch
The channel is helmed by Jagdeesh Chandra
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Hindi news channel Bharat24 has achieved an unparalleled milestone as the channel successfully brings 100 advertisers on board withing 100 days of its launch.
“The channel, which created much anticipation and hype before its foray into national news space, has managed to grow at a steady pace and live up to its promise of being a disruptor news brand. Helmed by the visionary Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat24 and Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Business Officer and Strategic Advisor to board in the leadership role, revenue never seem like a challenge for the duo as the channel has taken successful first steps in the already crowded highly competitive Hindi news space with finite ad revenue,” read statement.
Bharat24 currently boasts of 100+ clients from across the national spectrum, which have shown keen interest in the channel’s pitch to them and have responded positively by placing their campaigns on the channel.
Manoj Jagyasi says, “We are delighted to gain trust of over 100 clients in such a short span of time. I must credit my team of dedicated professionals who are relentlessly in pursuit of growth. We are committed to adding value to the clients who are trusting us to deliver on their campaigns by constantly innovating and seamless integrations”
He elaborates further on the revenue strategy, “We have announced quite a few big-ticket IPs namely, Super Indians, for which for the first time on any news event, we have huge Film Star Govinda as the celebrity host. With our motto of ‘States make the Nation’ we have instituted Shikhar Samman in various states to give a platform to those contributing towards a Vision of New India. We have also recently announced “Swastha Bharat Health Conclave’ putting the spotlight on excellence in healthcare”
India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls get Gujarat, Himachal results spot on
The polls predicted BJP was poised to sweep Gujarat but it would lose Himachal Pradesh in a tight race with Congress
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:27 AM | 1 min read
The India Today-Axis My-India exit poll predictions are in line with the group’s record of 95% accuracy in election forecast.
The exit polls predicted that BJP was poised to sweep Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, for the seventh time in a row, but it would lose Himachal Pradesh in a tight race with Congress.
According to India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls, BJP was predicted to secure between 129 and 151 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The opposition Congress party was projected to secure 16 to 30 seats and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP 9-21.
“The actual results from the state, which gave BJP a landslide and reduced the Congress strength, considerably in the new house validated our predictions as the most accurate in the industry. The Aam Aadmi Party finished third, as forecast,” India Today said.
In Himachal Pradesh, Congress was projected to win between 30 and 40 seats in the 68-member state assembly.
As forecast by the India Today-Axis-My-India post-poll survey, the BJP fell short of its 2017 performance when it had won 44 seats. The India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls were spot on in predicting 24 to 34 seats for the saffron party in 2022.
