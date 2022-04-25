Varun Kohli joins sports marketing company Sporty Solutionz as CEO

In a significant move in the sports marketing industry, Varun Kohli has joined sports marketing and media rights company Sporty Solutionz (P) Ltd. as their new Chief Executive Officer. Kohli will take charge of all SSPL Group of companies, including Sports Media Unit InsideSport.

Kohli has a very distinguished media career in leadership positions for last 27 years in leading media organizations.

Before joining Sporty Solutionz, Kohli was the CEO of ITV Network for eight long years.

He has worked with Network 18, Bennett and Colman Ltd, HT Media Ltd, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in Senior Leadership Roles.

With a professional experience spanning over 27 years, Kohli is a seasoned sales specialist and is credited with creating sustainable business development and management strategies.

SSPL Director Ashish Chadha said, “The demand for watching top−class sports events on both air and ground is increasingly growing in India and as a company we are committed to fulfilling the desires of millions of discerning sports fans. Mr Kohli brings a wealth of experience behind him in the media, marketing and advertising industry and has led various organizations to success. We welcome him on board and hope it will be a great mutual association and he will take company to new heights”.

Delighted with this new responsibility, Kohli said, “Sporty Solutionz has emerged as one of theleading Sports Content creators and monetizer in the region. SSPL is planning to integrate all their business interests. The company has envisaged some big growth plans and I will channelize those to realities”

