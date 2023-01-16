Bharat Express ropes in media veteran Varun Kohli as CEO
Kohli has a very distinguished media career in leadership positions for last 28 years in leading media organisations
In a significant move in the broadcast news space, Varun Kohli has joined Bharat Express group as their new Chief Executive Officer.
Kohli has a very distinguished media career in leadership positions for last 28 years in leading media organisations and is known as launch and turnaround specialist.
Prior to joining Bharat Express, Kohli was the CEO with Sporty Solutionz and before that of ITV Network for eight long years. He has worked with Network 18, Bennett and Colman Ltd, HT Media Ltd, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in senior leadership roles in the past.
With a professional experience spanning over 28 plus years, Kohli is a seasoned professional credited with creating sustainable business development and management strategies.
Commenting on his appointment, Upendrra Rai, CMD, Bharat Express said, “Varun Kohli has a wealth of experience in the media, marketing and advertising industry and has led various organizations to success. His experience and strategic direction will help Bharat Express scale new heights”.
After quitting Zee News, Aditi Tyagi joins Bharat Express as Group Executive Editor
Sources close to the development have confirmed this news to e4m.
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 13, 2023 9:44 PM | 1 min read
Aditi Tyagi who quit Zee News as Deputy Editor and Sr Anchor has joined the upcoming news channel Bharat Express as Group Executive Editor. Tyagi was associated with the channel for close to a decade.
Sources close to this development have confirmed this news to e4m.
Tyagi has more than 19 years of experience in Media and TV Journalism across leading broadcasters in TV, print, digital and radio from anchoring, reporting, production and curating events. She has anchored high profile visits of heads of state, international summits, political debates, breaking news coverage while covering stories from around the world including the United Nations Climate Summit, Paris attacks and Brussels attack.
Prior to joining Zee News, Tyagi was associated with TV Today TV (now India Today TV) for over seven years. She has also served stints at CNBC TV 18 and The Pioneer.
CNN’s Monica Sarkar gets new role, will now oversee all digital platforms
Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 6:59 PM | 1 min read
CNN International has promoted Monica Sarkar to Sr Editor’s role. Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade.
She took to LinkedIn to confirm the development. She wrote, “I've been promoted to Senior Editor in London. I'll oversee CNN's digital platforms, leading a badass team and commissioning stories. Women who look like me, or speak softly, don't often get into these roles. I'm grateful for being seen, heard and trusted”
During her stint at the network, she has covered the US elections in 2016 and 2020, the coronavirus global pandemic, Putin's war in Ukraine and the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She has also commissioned, edited and produced a host of content, with topics ranging from sport diplomacy to identity.
Aaj Tak’s Malika Malhotra to join Zee News
Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 5:50 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak’s well known anchor Malika Malhotra has quit. As per sources she is set to join Zee News.
Malhotra began her journalism career in journalism with P7 News as a trainee anchor. She has also served stints at 'Zee Hindustan' and 'ABP News. She was briefly the face of ABP’s popular show Namaste Bharat.
Malhotra holds Masters in International Journalism from Cardiff University amd is considered among the most trusted voices when it comes to analysing emerging trends of the Indian and global economy.
DEN Networks posts consolidated revenue of Rs 277 crore in Q3 FY23
Profit increased 12% for the quarter to Rs 49 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
DEN Networks' consolidated revenue fell 6% to Rs 277 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, compared to Rs 294 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter.
EBITDA decreased by 26% to Rs 37 crore from Rs 50 crore. The company's profit after tax increased 12% for the quarter to Rs 49 crore from Rs 44 crore.
Subscription revenue fell 11% to Rs 157 crore in Q3 FY 22-23 from Rs 177 crore, while placement/marketing income increased 5% to Rs 90 crore from Rs 86 crore in Q3 FY 21-22. Other operating income increased 51% to Rs 18 crore from Rs 12 crore in the previous fiscal quarter, while activation income decreased 36% to Rs 13 crore from Rs 20 crore in Q3 FY 21-22.
The total cost was reduced by 2% to Rs 239 crore from Rs 244 crore. Content cost fell by 1% to Rs 147 crore from Rs 149 crore. Other operating expenses increased by 4% to Rs 73 crore from Rs 70 crore.
DEN’s cable operations covers over 500 cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.
Former Network 18 Technology Head Sanjay Sharma joins Bharat Express
Sharma has over three decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Bharat Express has appointed Sanjay Sharma as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).
With over 30 years of experience in the media industry, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning and managing technical operations across broadcast.
As a media veteran and accomplished manager, he was part of the broadcast boom in India during the 1990s.
In 1994, Sharma joined TV18 and led the Operations and Technology Team in several major milestones, including the launch of CNBC TV18 in 2000 and CNBC Awaaz in 2005, as well as the migration of channels MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1 to India. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of the entertainment channel Colors TV and was instrumental in the launch of every channel for Network18 .
He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of News18 Lokmat for five years. During this period he had also served as Director Operations for Network18. After Network18, he started his own Marathi news channel, Maharashtra1.
According to Upendrra Rai, CMD,Bharat Express, “We are excited to have Sanjay on board and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in strengthening our organisation. His experience in the technical domain will be immense value to our group “.
Sony Sports Network to broadcast 111th edition of Australian Open
The network has onboarded Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as an associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
Sony Sports Network will kickstart the Grand Slam calendar of 2023 with the Australian Open. The Australian Open is the first of the three Grand Slams, followed by Roland Garros and the US Open, which will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in 2023.
The Australian Open will be live telecast from 16 to 29 January, 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 2 channels with English commentary and on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels with Hindi commentary. The Grand Slam will also be available to livestream on SonyLIV.
Leading up to the tournament, Sony Sports Network launched the ‘#SlamOfTheGreats’ campaign, which pays homage to the ‘Greats of Tennis in this Era’, such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty and other tennis legends while also highlighting the rise of a new young crop of tennis stars vying to leave their mark on the tournament in their path for greatness themselves. With the retirement of Federer and Barty, Australian Open 2023 will mark the dawn of a new era and witness the rise of players like Daniil Medvedev, Iga Świątek, Nick Kyrgios, and more.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Sports Network is the home of tennis in India and the Australian Open is the first of three Grand Slams along with Roland Garros and US Open that will be live telecast through the year on Sony Sports Network. Over the years the Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India with almost 23 million viewers tuning in to watch our TV coverage of the tournament in 2022. Roland Garros and US Open have also experienced dramatic growth in viewership after moving to Sony Sports Network. We have roped in Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023. This is a testament to our coverage of sports properties and positions us the premier destination for tennis viewing In India.”
