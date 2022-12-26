India News Manch: India's biggest political conclave
The conclave organised by iTV Network witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage
From Union cabinet ministers, to state cabinet ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries and more, the top political personalities of the country congregated on one stage for the India News Manch, which was held for two consecutive days (Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, 2022) at Hotel Taj Palace on the National Capital. While the mega conclave witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, the event was also a massive success on all social media platforms. Within 2 days, video clips from the event garnered 150 million views online. Not just that, the event was trending on top on Twitter for 6 hours with almost 50K plus tweets.
The event was attended by Tamilisai Soundararajan (Hon’ble Governor of Telangana), Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister of Law and Justice), Piyush Goyal (Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Anurag Thakur (Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports), Parshottam Rupala (Hon’ble Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying), Jyotiradiya Scindia (Hon’ble Union Minister Of Civil Aviation), Narendra Singh Tomar (Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti), Hardeep Puri (Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs), Pralhad Joshi (Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines), Bhupender Yadav (Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Forest and Climate Change), Meenakshi Lekhi(Hon’ble Union MoS for External Affairs & Culture), SP Singh Baghel (Hon’ble Union Minister of State For Law and Justice), Mansukh Mandaviya (Hon’ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers), Bhagwant Mann (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Punjab), Pushkar Dhami (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand), Manish Sisodia (Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi), Sanjeev Sanyal (Hon’ble Member, PM's Economic Advisory Council), Amitabh Kant (Hon’ble G20 Sherpa), Ram Madhav (Hon’ble Board Of Governors, India Foundation), Manish Tewari (Hon'ble Lok Sabha MP, Congress), Raghav Chadha (Hon'ble Member Of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party), Manoj Tiwari (Hon’ble Lok Sabha MP, BJP), Sanjay Singh (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, AAP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, Sena-Uddhav), Dr Syed Naseer Hussain (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, Congress), Malook Nagar (Hon'ble Lok Sabha MP, BJP), Gaurav Bhatia (Hon’ble National Spokesperson, BJP), HD Deve Gowda (Hon'ble Former Prime Minister), Vivek Tankha (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP), Mahesh Jethmalani (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP), Rakesh Sinha(Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP), Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Congress Leader) and Rakul Preet (Actor).
Speaking about the event, which witnessed some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, of iTV Network, said, “It was a great pleasure today to host Union Ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, and political leaders in the biggest political conclave. We hope our viewers had the opportunity to hear a vibrant and pointed discourse on some of the most burning issues and engage with us on social media and OTTs. The conclave showcases the creditable role our network is playing from politics to reform and progress. We look forward to hosting equally impactful such events in the new year.”
Day 1 of the India News Manch kicked off with Hon’ble Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur who, while answering a question on combating terror, said, “The government is strengthening the UAPA law so that the perpetrators of terrorism can be brought to justice. With the change in legislation, now the anti-terrorism agency, the NIA, can even carry out the investigations abroad."
In this context, the minister brought out Bilawal Bhutto’s statement and said India adopted track, trace, and target to combat terror, and this has rattled him.
Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister joined later to speak on the independence of the judiciary in India. He said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to an independent judiciary. “Nobody wishes to undermine the judiciary and nobody wants to disrespect it. There is no question of hurting the independence of the judiciary by the government.”
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of earth sciences; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions talked about the sustainable model of governance. The minister said, “We are running good governance. The case in point is that there were more than 1600 laws that had become either dormant or were unable to cater to the challenges of contemporary happenings, and now these laws have been rejuvenated so that they would be applicable and relevant to the current times.”
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, talked about AAP’s liquor policy, MCD elections and LG conflict. He defended the AAP government's controversial liquor policy by saying that it was one of the best policy documents. He also said: "The Government agencies like ED and CBI failed to find anything against them. However, he added that he is expecting more charge sheets against the AAP leaders.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha was quite critical about the Central government, especially the Modi government's economic policies. He came down heavily on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that we all can remember the FM’s infamous comments on onion. “While the onion price was skyrocketing, the FM commented that she does not eat onion.” Chadda said the economic situation is bad, and it is going nowhere. “The GDP rate is going down. The income of almost all has gone down. Where is the growth as it is being claimed?”
MoS external affairs & culture Meenakshi Lekhi in a feisty and candid interview hit out at the opposition including the AAP & the Cong. Accusing AAP of step-motherly treatment to the MCD when it was ruled by the BJP, Lekhi challenged the AAP to ‘try to run the corporation with the existing budget’. Lekhi also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Tawang clash & warned the Congress against ‘politicising the clash with China’.
Governor of Telangana and lieutenant governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday came down heavily on K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government saying that the state government had shown enough contempt to the highest offices is worrisome. “The contempt shown to Telangana’s highest office worries me. When the PM visits the state, neither the CM nor any minister welcomes him. The CM is not adhering to any routine, and as I travel the state, I observe other collectors doing the same.”
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann talked about terrorism, Akali Dal, and Sidhu Moosewala. He hit out at the Opposition parties on terrorism and said that all the gangs in Punjab have been nurtured by Congress and Akali Dal. He further said that the people who themselves were actually responsible for the incidents of killings and sacrilege during their regime are now demanding peace and harmony. When asked about the killing of Sidhu Moosewala and gangster Goldy Brar, the Chief Minister said that the incidents were very unfortunate and shook the entire nation.
Talking about India’s G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa said that “The presidency is a big initiative that India is taking.”. He also said that, “India has decided to keep these 215 meetings of G20 in all its corners of the country.”
On Day 2, the intensity and vibrancy of the debate continued. This time another set of top ministers and political leaders participated in the mega show of India News Manch.
Union minister of health and family welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Covid mutates continuously and we have seen a number of variants like beta, delta, omicron, omicron BA.1, BA.2, etc. My experience has been that the wave starts from China, and Japan and hits South Asia in 20-35 days. As the no. of cases is increasing in those countries, it is crucial for us to be vigilant."
Regarding the much-debated issue of discarding trade with China, Union Minister of commerce & industry, consumer affairs & food & public distribution & textile Piyush Goyal said, "This is a gradual process. It cannot be done in a blink of an eye. This matter was also put forth in the parliament and in the past, the trades were not very strong with China. After 2004, the government opened the floodgate between India and China and the trade deficit between both countries kept increasing. Yet we tried to keep a balance and strictly supervised and we are constantly trying to reduce the dependence upon import.”
While addressing the conclave, the minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar lauded the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, saying that it saved the lives of millions of people during the Covid pandemic. He also praised the PM’S initiative of opening bank accounts for people during the crisis and said that more than 20 lakh women benefitted as more than Rs. 30 thousand crores were directly sent to their accounts. He termed PM Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme as a revolutionary step.
Union minister for Civil Aviation and steel Jyotiraditya Scindia graced the stage with the theme of 'India Rising--Future Leadership of a Superpower. “During Covid, because each country was concerned about their own safety, no one came together as a united world to combat the situation with medicines or other precautions. However, India was the only country that took the initiative to help the world while also caring for its own people. In a state where no vaccines were ever produced, we produced two vaccines and assisted 110 countries in a short period of time. PM Modi’s assistance, India is now recognised around the world."
Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Modi government's initiative 'Har Ghar Jal' will be a reality soon. It is an ambitious project, but we are on it vigorously, he added. The minister also dealt elaborately with India's excellent management with Covid. "The world has praised India’s war on Covid,"
AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh spoke about his party's national push and growth over the years. "When we started out on our journey, nobody believed that the Aam Aadmi Party could win an election. But we have frustrated many," he said. Singh also dealt with the government's continuous cases and agency crackdown against AAP leaders. The MP said, "When they couldn't gather evidence, they tried to have the judge changed."
In a captivating face-off, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari debated on the India-China border dispute. Trivedi said, "The foreign minister and Indian soldiers have already given the reply. If you don’t trust these figures, then believe China’s comment that India is inside China’s border. What source will you trust if you don’t trust your government? These are the same people who asked for "Surgical Strike proof".
Responding to Trivedi, Congress's Pramod Tiwari said, "We’re proud of Indian soldiers; they’re great. However, the Opposition will be concerned if Prime Minister says, "Na koi aaya tha, na koi gaya tha" on issues related to PoK. The pictures we have from the satellite narrate a different story that we don’t want to reveal. All we ask is to listen and then put out your statement so that 135 crore citizens will be clarified."
In another panel discussion, Congress MP Manish Tiwari reacted to Bhagwant Mann’s allegation that the Congress Party, is like the exchange, wherein they have MPs, MLAs, and any party that bids for them is ready to exchange them.
On the other hand, RSS ideologue Ram Madhav was optimistic about India’s G20 presidency. Speaking on the rotation procedure for G20 members, should there be too much of credit given to PM Narendra Modi, he said, "The world was going through challenging times this year, especially the Russia-Ukraine crisis that lead to oil crisis and high inflation. So, in this aspect, it’s a big achievement for the ruling party to thrust India’s ideas and take on global headwinds when the world will sit back and listen to India."
Charak’s brand Moha empowers women entrepreneurs
Under the ‘Stand on Your Feet’ initiative, a panel evaluated business ideas of women entrepreneurs and picked a winner
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Brand Moha from Charak Pharma has concluded their nationwide search for women-led ideas/businesses and selected the best for a one-time grant of Rs 10,00,000. This reward will not be a loan or an investment against equity.
The initiative accepted entries from women entrepreneurs nationally from 1st October to 15th November 2022. An eminent jury panel evaluated their business ideas in terms of different business metrics. Ten entries were shortlisted for the event finale.
The event finale on 13th December saw the 10 finalists pitching their ideas to the jury members within a fixed time slot.
The winner of the initiative - Vidya Joshi - who won the "Stand on Your Feet" grant for her innovative business Millets Treats Foods said: "I am overwhelmed by the recognition, it has put wings to my dreams while the grant will go a long way to reach my goals. I thank MOHA and the jury members for the wonderful initiative and hope more entrepreneurs would benefit in the coming years."
The second and third places were won by Nayantara Chatterjee (Vidhyadhar Consultancy) and Christiana Sunny (Maw and Paw). They won a grant of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director at Charak Pharma commented: "At moha: we strongly believe that empowerment is one of the ways to attain development and a healthy society. We already support 4,500 underprivileged children across 85+ centers with hygiene, nutrition and education under our "Adopt a NGO program." The Stand on your feet initiative shares the same DNA of inspiring and channelizing actions to bring sustainable social change and growth."
16th edition of Pepper Creative Awards held in Kochi
Mathrubhumi Club FM won Advertiser of the Year Award
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Pepper Creative Awards, the most coveted creative awards in South India and the second largest in India, was presented in Kochi on Friday evening.
Mathrubhumi Club FM won the Advertiser of the Year Award at the 16th edition of the Pepper Creative Awards ceremony held at Hotel Crowne Plaza. Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB was the chief guest at the function.
Thiruvananthapuram-based PlainSpeak was presented with the special jury award for the best agency in Kerala. While Chennai-based OPN Advertising won the Best of Tamil Nadu Award, the Best of Karnataka Award went to Nirvana Films, based in Bengaluru. Nirvana Films has also won V-Guard Industries’ special award for creative excellence.
Apart from the region-specific Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year awards, 18 gold, 38 silver and 44 bronze awards were presented in 23 categories. The prize for the winner of Quest for Best Graphic Designers competition organised by the Pepper Trust in association with Sacred Heart College was also presented on the occasion. Ogilvy South Group Creative Director George Kovoor and Pepper Trust Chairman K. Venugopal also spoke at the award ceremony.
Trustees R. Madhava Menon. P. K. Natesh, Dr. T. Vinaykumar, U. S. Kutty, V. Rajeev Menon, G. Sreenath, Sandeep Nair, Anil James, Varghese Chandy, B. K. Unnikrishnan and Skandaraj were also present at the function.
Kartik Aaryan unveils McDonald's ‘I'm Lovin’ It Live' music IP
The global flagship IP has been launched in partnership with MTV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 12:54 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the brand’s global flagship music IP - i'm lovin’ it Live in India, in partnership with MTV.
Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan has unveiled the IP called i'm lovin’ it Live with Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18 in New Delhi.
The concept of i'm lovin’ it Live is built on the premise of popular artists coming together and creating unique, never-heard-before compositions, while experimenting with various genres.
Music lovers can enjoy these songs on MTV in a series of 4 episodes.
Excited about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, says, “I am super excited with i’m lovin’ it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald’s IP. There is something unique about McDonald’s that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavour to use music as a language to connect with people. I am looking forward to the music that will be created by this exemplary line-up of artists and can’t wait to save it as McDonald’s playlist.”
Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, comments, “McDonald’s purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. i'm lovin’ it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald’s through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers. We are hopeful of providing feel-good moments to our customers by bringing the best form of music entertainment, and an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances by the best and the biggest music stars of our country. We would like to thank MTV for this association and for helping us in making it one of the most exciting and fun music initiatives of the year.”
Thrilled about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Armaan Malik, shares, “Musicians express themselves through their emotions, which our fans can feel in our performances and in our music. Many a times, these emotions stem from places and cities that are dear to us. McDonald’s and MTV have given me the opportunity to re-connect with those places more intimately, and tap into my most cherished memories. This will not only be a treat to our fans, but also a tribute to those special places.”
Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, expresses, “i’m lovin’ it Live with MTV is a very special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India’s musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more.”
ABP LIVE Auto Awards announced to honour excellence in the automotive industry
The event will stream on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:40 PM | 2 min read
ABP Live is all set to launch a new intellectual property — ABP LIVE Auto Awards. The awards will honour the best vehicles that have been launched or have undergone significant mechanical changes in the past year.
This initiative aims to highlight the achievements of automobile manufacturers and recognise their efforts towards coming out with innovative and advanced vehicles. The awards will be presented in 15 categories, with a team of passionate auto enthusiasts, expert bloggers, and veteran journalists rigorously evaluating the vehicles on their efficiency, performance, value, design, and practicality.
The esteemed jury will comprise renowned automobile experts Raj Kapoor (veteran automobile journalist), Somnath Chatterjee (automobile journalist & consultant with ABP Network) and Jatin Chhibber (automobile journalist and anchor/producer - Auto Live), with RSM India as the knowledge partner.
Expressing enthusiasm over the launch of the awards, Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer at ABP Network, said, "We are thrilled to be introducing these awards, which will bring recognition to the incredible engineering and innovation that goes into making modern vehicles. Through these awards, we aim to celebrate and appreciate the remarkable progress made in the automotive industry."
ABP Live will be streaming the awards ceremony on December 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM on abplive.com, ABP LIVE +Auto LIVE social media handles and YouTube platform.
India Today Group conferred with ‘ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate’ award
This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement, says Kalli Purie
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:26 PM | 2 min read
Indian Television Awards (ITA) 2022 has conferred India Today Group with "ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate" award for the AajTak News conglomerate. The Aaj Tak News conglomerate that has built a universe of leading products around it includes AajTak channel, AajTak App, AajTak.in and AT2
Aaj Tak also leads on all social media platforms and has made India Proud by becoming the world's first and only news channel to cross 50 MN subscriber mark on YouTube
“Aaj Tak has been the reigning popular Hindi news channel at the ITA awards since inception and has been able to expand a one channel brand to the biggest confluence of GenZ News consumers. The recognition as a ‘Conglomerate’ for a single news brand of AajTak shows the acceptance and popularity for the channel amongst variety of audiences across platforms,” the network said in a release.
Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group received the award on behalf of Aaj Tak. Accepting the award, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, said, "This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement. We are across the web, the app and all existing and emerging platforms including YouTube, Facebook Instagram, twitter, Koo etc "
Thanking viewers and members of team Aaj Tak for their contribution in the achievement, Purie added “with over 50 million subscribers we are not only India’s biggest news channel but the World’s biggest news channel on YouTube”
Dainik Jagran-Inext’s Indian Intelligence Test Season 9 sees 70% growth from last season
Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland, the publication said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 11:01 AM | 2 min read
The 9th season of Indian Intelligence Test, an initiative of Dainik Jagran-inext, has recorded 70% growth in the registration numbers from the past season conducted in November 2021.
The test determined intelligence type of students and gave them a new perspective towards selecting the right career opportunities. Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland.
When asked about the achievement, Alok Sanwal, CEO of Dainik Jagran-inext said: “Every year with Indian Intelligence test, Jagran Group reaches out to thousands of students across the Hindi-speaking market to recognize and nurture their strengths from an early stage. These are the strengths which aid in self-growth of a child and help both parents and teachers to support their wards in the best possible way. Through the past 8 seasons, this test has been our small contribution towards building a progressive nation and we hope that corporates and educationists will continue to support us for many more successful seasons ahead of us.”
Indian Intelligence Test is an initiative which focuses towards determining intelligence type of students which in turn help students discover possible career options. This test also aided parents & teachers to apply right set of learning principles to groom and support the child in their career choices. The test is conducted every year during the month of October – November majorly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttarakhand.
The candidates were evaluated across Multiple Intelligence and aptitude and were provided a detailed report of their profile which acted as a comprehensive guide of their performance and selection of a right career. 45% of the test takers were girls across more than 728 schools who supported this initiative by encouraging students to participate in the test and praised the efforts of Dainik Jagran inext team for this unique initiative.
Indian Intelligence Test is based on the Multiple Intelligence theory by Dr. Howard Gardner, who proposed that there are nine different intelligences to account for a broader range of human potential in children and adults. As per each intelligence type few potential career options that is best suited to the candidate is recommended. It is recommended to take this test every year as each child keeps growing both physically and mentally and these intelligence types keep developing within them.
This initiative was well-liked by students, principals, teachers and parents alike. While students were happy that parents will support their career interests, parents and teachers were encouraged to support the students in their areas of interest and were ready to help them in their potential career options.
Sourav Ganguly revisits his ‘miss hit’ moments with Meesho
E-commerce marketplace platform partners with Dada for its year-end Maha Indian Savings Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 11, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Sourav Ganguly has joined hands with Meesho once again to maximise on his missed moment from the Mega Blockbuster Sale during the upcoming Meesho Maha Indian Savings Sale.
In September, ahead of Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale, the e-commerce company partnered with Sourav Ganguly for its marketing campaign for India’s biggest festive season. Dada’s misshit turned into a six for Meesho and what happened next took social media by storm while the brand’s objective to drive organic conversations came to fruition.
The new campaign will feature Sourav Ganguly in a compelling video where he is seen posting about the Meesho campaign on his social media handle and reminiscing the MISSed moment from the last sale event, while cleverly tying into the current sale. The tongue in cheek approach is tailor made for social media platforms and the premise of this video is to put a fun and unexpected twist on the campaign. (Link to the video)
Commenting on the campaign, Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director, Growth at Meesho said, “Our continued efforts to ensure customers have access to quality products at the lowest prices is helping us cater to growing demand from deep corners of the country. As the year comes to a close, we wanted to capture our ‘missed’ moment with our favourite ‘Dada’ in a humorous manner to amplify our key messaging, resonate more deeply with our target audience and help break the clutter on social media. The upcoming sale aims to fulfil India’s shopping aspirations.”
