iTV Network hosts political conclave- India News Manch

India News Manch, a political conclave organised by iTV Network, was held on Thursday, 16 December, in the National Capital, with the who’s who of Indian politics in attendance. The conclave witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, from Union Cabinet ministers, state cabinet ministers & members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries to spokespersons, to witness some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews ahead of the election season.

Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network expressed, “'It was a pleasure today to host seven sitting Union Ministers, 28 members of parliament, chief ministers and political leaders in the biggest political conclave on the eve of a major election season. We hope our viewers had the opportunity to hear a vibrant and pointed discourse on some of the most burning issues and engage with us on social media. The conclave showcases the creditable role our network is playing at the pivot of a crucial national discourse, from politics to reform and progress. We look forward to hosting equally impactful such events in the new year.”

The conclave kicked off with a special tribute to late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The hon’ble speakers at the session were Former Chief of Indian Army General JJ Singh, Air Marshal ®️ Anil Chopra and Lt. Gen PJS Pannu. Remembering the supreme sacrifices of our brave soldiers, Air Marshal Anil Chopra said, “Flag of the nation flutters with the breath of the last standing soldier.”

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, then joined to speak about the need for re-skilling and up-skilling post the pandemic, manufacturing, economy and vaccines. Speaking at the event, Rajeev stressed on the need to make the economy resilient. His address was followed by ParshottamRupala, MP, Rajya Sabha, who expressed the government’s commitment towards the welfare of farmers and said, “PM Modi is working towards helping small farmers.”

iTV Network then welcomed Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who spoke about the impact of Covid-19 on travel, how the government has been working towards post-pandemic recovery and the reforms that need to be undertaken in the years to come. “Our aim is to resuscitate the air travel industry. We need to make the business of air travel affordable,” he said. Jyotiraditya M Scindia went ahead to add that the public knows the difference between the government that only talks and the one that takes action.

Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS, Science & Tech, spoke about development of Kashmir and highlighted that the situation in Kashmir has changed after the abrogation of Article 370. There is a positive change in J&K and the youth of Kashmir are full of aspiration. When asked about the presence of terror in the valley, he responded that sporadic incidents of terror are a testimony of terrorists’ desperation and as long as Pak supports terror, there’s no chance of talks with Pak'.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister, Jal Shakti talked about the developmental works undertaken by the BJP government and talked about supplying water supply to over 8 crore houses, NamamiGange mission, treating every tributary from Gangotri to Rishikesh and much more. Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming elections, he said, “BJP will fight under PM Modi’s leadership and win’.

Cricketer turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir shared his views on nationalism, serving the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic and addressed the threats that comes his way for serving the people of the country. Gambhir used the occasion to shut down naysayers and critics and stated his stand has always been clear on Kashmir and Pakistan and stated that it is our duty to stand with our jawans, then joined us. Attacking the AAP government, he said that AAP failed to deliver on its promises and has been using taxpayers to give freebies and advertise itself.

As India marches towards becoming a global leader in semi conductor chip manufacturing, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting spoke about the government’s vision and said that India is currently dependent on other countries for chips that are used in phones but the government is hoping to become atmanirbhar in 4 to 5 years. He further revealed that the government would be providing Rs 76,000 crore push for semiconductor makers.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road, Transport & Highways, spoke in detail about manufacturing, development and growth. Underlining the link between road infrastructure and development, he revealed that the government aims to make new roads connecting Delhi to other states. Talking about eventually switching to green vehicles, he added that growth happens when tech reaches rural areas.

Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal, setting the tone for upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, said that AAP will disclose the CM face for Punjab closer to elections. Claiming that AAP's CM candidate will work for the whole Punjab, not only a particular community, he stated that AAP's Punjab CM face will be competent, hard-working and won't do communal politics. "People of Punjab hope that AAP will bring a positive change in the state", he added.

Piyush Goel, Union Minister, Commerce & Industry, spoke about India's growing prominence across the world and said, "Systematic reforms over the years has helped India gain prominence across the world and the world views us as a trusted partner. Despite Covid, a lot of nations want to do business with India."

Further talking about manufacturing semiconductors in India, he added, "Previous Governments did not take manufacturing semiconductors seriously. Within 5-7 years, there will be semiconductor hubs that will generate employment."

Along with some power-packed exclusive interviews, India News Manch also witnessed some politically-charged panel discussions and face offs, including Rakesh Tikait& Kumar Chahar on MSP & Farm Politics, Owaisi & Sudhanshu Trivedi on Muslim Representation, Mughals & Lakhimpur, UP Election Issues and Parliament Suspension. Meanwhile,the special session ‘Remembering Raj Kapoor,’ featuring RandhirKapoor, Rahul Mittra& Rahul Rwail, kept hooked everyone to their seats.

