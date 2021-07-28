INOX pledges free movie tickets for all Olympians

Multiplex chain and Official Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team, INOX Leisure Ltd, today announced free movie tickets for all Indian Olympians. While all Indian Olympians will be offered free tickets for a period of 1 year, the medalists will be entitled for a free movie experience for their lifetime. The announcement is an extension of INOX Group’s association with the Indian Olympic Association ((IOA) as the Official Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking about the announcement, Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said, “All Indian Olympians personify grit, determination, hard work and resilience. They are the truest depictions of the outstanding spirit of Olympics, which comprehends togetherness, collaborations and outstanding teamwork. This is why, we believe that regardless of the results, everything about Olympics and Olympians instills a sense of pride, which no other sporting event can generate. We are immensely grateful to our athletes for giving us these moments of pride, and wish to gratify them in our very own way. This mere gesture from us exemplifies our emotion of gratitude towards each of our stellar athletes. With a lot of pride, we would like to welcome each and every athlete to our cinemas and allow us to pamper them with our exceptional cinema viewing experience across all our cinemas in the country.”

The athletes will be able to avail the gesture across any INOX multiplex in the country in any format and for any movie. INOX currently operates 153 multiplexes with 648 screens in 69 cities.

INOX had recently rolled out a campaign titled “Aayega India”, which honors the unflinching and unwavering pride prevalent in the hearts of billions of Indian sports fans who firmly believe that “India will arrive” at the big stage – Tokyo 2020 Olympic, scheduled from 23rd July till 8th August 2021. While narrating the sentiment of an Indian fan, who feels as much a part of Team India, as the athletes themselves, the campaign also pays rich tributes to the athletes’ resilience & the determined spirit to succeed against all odds, and be the shining light which inspires the country towards a happier and brighter future.

This is INOX’s first ever association with the Indian Olympic Team. INOX Group has always been at the forefront of promotion of sports in the country. In the recent past, the Group has worked towards supporting various sporting events, teams and leagues in the field of Table Tennis, Football, Badminton, Running, Basketball and Cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives. INOX has been associated with a lot of sporting brands and events in the past, including NBA, Rajasthan Royals, PBL, ICC World Cup etc, either as sponsors or as cinema broadcasters.

