Infobip Now Enables Businesses to Respond to Customers Via Instagram Messaging

Global cloud communications company, Infobip today announces it has added Instagram Messaging to the broad portfolio of channels available through its global Communications- Platform-as-a-Service offering.

Customer support agents within consumer facing businesses will now benefit from a unified and simple workspace where they will be able to manage communication over Instagram through Infobip’s contact- center-as-a-solution service - ‘Conversations’- resulting in the need for fewer calls to a contact center

and a more seamless, improved customer experience.

With this new capability, Infobip’s clients are now able to handle messaging at scale on Instagram, connect to new customers and strengthen relationships with existing ones. The social media platform also holds the ability to deliver visual messages to many recipients quickly and conveniently and has proven excellent for sharing these visual cues with consumers all over the world.

This capacity has helped businesses online and off to form deeper connections with their customers. “We are delighted that Infobip is launching Instagram Messenger in their contact center solution. The Messenger API for Instagram is now available for all developers who make it possible for brands to improve and enhance messaging experiences with customers,” said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. “By integrating the Messenger API for Instagram, businesses and

developers can effectively scale messaging workflows to better own the customer experience and build

more authentic relationships.”

Since its launch in 2010, Instagram has seen a meteoric rise to 1 billion active users 1 making it one of the top 6 social networks worldwide and has become an increasing strategic communications tool for enterprises and institutions.

Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer at Infobip said: “It is clear that customers want to use their preferred channel of communication to connect with businesses and service providers. In fact, many customers today primarily choose to interact with brands through social media for everything from ordering food, requesting rides, making retail purchases right through to some elements of banking, and this same fast and simple capability can be brought to the contact center. I am very pleased that Infobip can now offer our contact center clients this popular communications channel and I look forward to seeing it positively impact their customers’ experience.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)