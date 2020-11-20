INDINEWS named title sponsor of FC Goa In The Indian SuperLeague 2020-21

INDINEWS has announced their official sponsorship partnership with leading football team, FC Goa in the 2020-21 season of the Hero Indian Super League. INDINEWS an online portal for the latest sports news including football, cricket, tennis and other major sports. Understanding the significance of sports, INDINEWS intends to use content to promote football in India.

INDINEWS enters the Indian sports domain for the first time with their logo being presented on the chest of the FC Goa club shirt throughout the course of the football season. INDINEWS.COM will provide exclusive team news and updates as the Gaurs look to reclaim the ISL League Winners Shield - and get their hands on their first ISL title. The Indian Super League represents top-flight football in India and commences on November 20th, 2020.

A Spokesperson from INDINEWS, said, “The INDINEWS team is ecstatic to partner up with FC Goa and are thrilled about cheering on the Gaurs and watching them in action this ISL season. Our mutual passion for football runs deep and we see this partnership as a wonderful opportunity to further support, build and encourage football as a sport in the country. We are ready to work together with the FC Goa team and look forward to creating interesting content. We wish the Gaurs the best of luck and fitness for the season ahead!”

Aditya Datta, FC Goa’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are delighted to have INDINEWS come on board as our Title Sponsor. People are slowly but surely waking up to the enormous engagement potential of Indian and Goan football. Over the years, we have been able to create a niche as one of the most popular clubs in the country, and this is another sign that we are headed in the right direction. The opportunities for collaboration between us are plenty, and we look forward to having a successful partnership with INDINEWS.COM.”

Football fans can expect energy-packed, nail-biting moments on the pitch, matched with exciting team news and updates that can be found online at INDINEWS.COM and on their social media platforms. It’s an unprecedented time in Indian Football and INDINEWS are thrilled to be a part of all the action.