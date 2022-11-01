Adda52.com to sponsor Virat Kohli-owned FC Goa in Indian Super League

Adda52.com, online poker platform, has announced their co-sponsorship with the Indian Super League (ISL) football team FC Goa for the 2022-2023 season. Continuing their crusade to support different sports, Adda52.com will be sponsoring the popular football club FC Goa again this year.

Speaking of the brand's association with FC Goa, Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com said, “We are thrilled to support FC Goa and are committed to taking the sports ecosystem ahead in all possible ways. We believe that games are a way of life, not merely a kind of amusement. Adda52.com is dedicated to promoting the development of all types of skill games, so we would like to offer our support and best wishes to FC Goa as they compete for the coveted ISL Championship this season.”

“Adda52.com is honored to join hands with FC Goa as a sponsor and help the team on its path to become a source of talent for the national team. The new season has begun, and we can’t wait to watch FC Goa win the championship!" adds Krishnendu Guha.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa - Vice President stated the association with Adda52.com, “On behalf of FC Goa, I’m thrilled to welcome Adda52.com on board as our sponsor. This is our third season together. The association exemplifies the trust that our partner brands have on us to deliver.

“With fans coming back to the stands this season, we believe the upcoming Hero ISL season is set to be momentous. And with Adda52.com coming on board as our sponsor this season, I believe there will be even more opportunities for us to work together on a number of common goals for the two brands.”

The league started on October 7, 2022.

