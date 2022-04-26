India’s Sons documentary screened in Mumbai by Fempowerment Foundation

Documentary film 'India’s Sons' showing several stories where innocent men and boys were falsely accused of rape in India and later honourably acquitted, punished for years for a crime that they did not do, was screened at St. Andrews Auditorium on April 22. The film has been directed by Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj and Neeraj Kumar and produced by Shonee Kapoor. Mumbai Premiere was presented by Kiren Srivastav, Founder, Fempowerment Foundation, a women empowerment organization that aims to work towards women empowerment and strongly believes in Justice for all irrespective of Gender.

Justice BN Srikrishna, Former Judge of Supreme Court of India presided as the Chief Guest of the evening said “The film rightly shows how people are misusing laws for selfish motives for extortion, revenge. It is happening because attitude of police and judiciary isn’t objective. Justice for women should not come at cost of trampling upon others’ rights. I commend the efforts of the Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj and team India’s Sons for showing the other side of the misuse of rape laws. It is certainly something we need to discuss and consider as false cases take away the belief in the legal system of the real victims too.”

The film was received by thundering applause at the event and a standing ovation by one and all present to watch the film.

Kiren Srivastav, Founder, Fempowerment Foundation said “As someone who champions rights of women and celebrates women achievers through the Fempowerment Awards, I am today ironically also supporting India's Sons. Paradoxical as it may sound to many, I in fact feel these are two sides of the same coin. At a time when women are finally becoming powerful, it is also the right time to talk about the misuse of this power. For, I truly believe that with great power, also comes great responsibility. And not just because Spider-Man said it. But because, the world will soon need more than him - a Spider-Woman! And so we better get talking about both a woman's power and a woman's responsibility with that power, in the same breath."

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, Director of the film said “While we are all raising our voice for daughters, it’s time we also stand up for India's Sons.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)