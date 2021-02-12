discovery+ presents exciting lineup of shows & documentaries for viewers this February

Viewers will get to enjoy some of the top-class titles on the streaming platform, ranging in genres like adventure, thriller, sports, lifestyle, history, wildlife and much more

discovery+ continues to entertain and educate its passionate audience with an exciting new line-up of shows and documentaries this February. Viewers will get to enjoy some of the top-class titles on the streaming platform, ranging in genres like adventure, thriller, sports, lifestyle, history, wildlife and much more.

‘Tales of Valour’ comes back with a fresh new season. discovery+ also announces the most anticipated documentary ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’, and sports documentary ‘2 Nations 1 Obsession’, which covers the India-Australia cricket rivalry over the years. ‘Through the wormhole with Morgan Freeman’ is back with Season 6, only better and more thrilling than ever. Other notable titles include ‘Wheelers Dealers Season 16’, ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love Games’, ‘Crikey! It's The Irwins Season 3’, ‘Luda Can’t Cook’ and ‘Impossible Engineering S5’ among many more exciting titles.

Highlights:

Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century

Acclaimed Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey and Friday Storytellers present their first-ever documentary, narrated by the very versatile National Awards winning Indian film actor Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’ that uncovers the mysteries behind the excavations in the town of Sinauli. The documentary covers the timeline of the finds, the artifacts themselves and the people involved across each stage of the discovery as it presents the 4000-year old Chariot, Copper weapons and warrior burials. This significant discovery, using latest technology at Sinauli, will right the many misconceptions about our country’s history.

Streaming now on discovery+

Tales Of Valour Season 2

One of the most followed historical series on the app, Tales of Valour returns with Season 2. The series follows those brave hearts, who went beyond their call of duty and made India and its armed forces proud by proving their mettle at Poonch and Zoji La. Watch the stories of heroes who not just battled the odds, but also never hesitated to lay down their lives for India.

Streaming now on discovery+

Wheelers Dealers Season 16

Car enthusiast Mike Brewer and internationally renowned car designer Ant Anstead turn their attention to a rare 2004 MX-5 Mazdaspeed, the only turbocharged version of the car Americans know as a Miata. It drives like it's been strapped to a rocket, but it's noisy, leaky and desperately in need of some cosmetic TLC.

Streaming now on discovery+

Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 3

Season three of the award-winning series, CRIKEY! IT'S THE IRWINS, features Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, and Bindi's husband Chandler Powell. In Crikey! It's The Irwins, the members of the world-famous Irwin family deal with various challenges and struggles at the Australia Zoo as they follow their patriarch's footsteps in taking care of animals.

Streaming now on discovery+

2 Nations 1 Obsession

In terms of rivalries in world sport, there is arguably none as fierce as that between the Australia and Indian cricket. The team at Dickson Films have travelled far and wide on both continents to explore this fascinating sporting rivalry - from its inception until the present day. The documentary explores the stories behind the remarkable 1986 Tied Test in Madras, the gripping final over bowled by Greg Matthews plus the remarkable nature behind Dean Jones' double hundred

Streaming now on discovery+

90 Day Fiance: Love Games

Nothing is out of bounds with these couples who have defeated distance, cultural and language barriers, meddling in-laws and everything in between. Twenty-four iconic couples from the franchise will be going head-to-head— and heart-to-heart —in “90 Day Fiancé: Love Games,” a new fierce trivia tournament to show off who knows their respective partner best. Pairs will be matched-up for three rounds of questions before culminating in a showdown to win the first-ever Love Games championship trophy.

Premieres on 26th February only on discovery+

Impossible Engineering S5

Discover the story of pioneering modern-day megastructures in this ratings-winning series. Behind every seemingly impossible marvel of modern engineering, are the historic trailblazers who designed new building techniques, took risks on untested materials and revolutionised their field. Using 3D graphics, archive and specially shot footage, each episode details how record-beating structures and cutting-edge ships, trains and planes are built and work. As this series revels in these modern-day creations, it also leaps back in time to meet the exceptional engineers whose technological advances made them all possible

Premieres on 22nd February only on discovery+

Luda Can’t Cook

Ludacris partners with James Beard Award-nominated chef Meherwan Irani to advance his culinary skills by attempting to master one of his favorite cuisines. Irani gives the rapper a master class in Indian cuisine, teaching him everything from layering spices to making curry while chef Aarti Sequeira swings by to offer some advice

Premieres on 25th February only on discovery+

Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman Season 6

Hosted by Morgan Freeman, Through the Wormhole will investigate the most profound secrets of existence - the questions that have confounded humanity forever. What are we made of? What was there before the start? Is it true that we are truly alone? ‘Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman’ will unite the most splendid personalities and best thoughts from the very edges of science - Astrophysics, Astrobiology, Quantum Mechanics, String Theory, and more- to uncover the phenomenal reality of our Universe.

Premieres on 26th February only on discovery+

