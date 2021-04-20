adidas announces 20 film series with icons Ranveer Singh, Beyoncé, Mo Salah

adidas has announced a 20 film series with Ranveer Singh, Hima Das, Beyoncé, Paul Pogba, Mo Salah and Siya Kolisi.

The film series is the opening chapter of Adidas brand attitude - Impossible Is Nothing–which at its heart is about seeing possibilities with optimism to shape a better future, together, for all people and our planet

This series serves as the introduction for along-term brand attitude that will continue to build on the contributions from Adidas to expand the limits of human possibilities, and unite people in sport to create a more sustainable world

Told in the documentary style of home footage, the series provides a previously unseen side to some of the most documented individuals in the world, enabled via a powerful narrative delivered by friends or fellow athletes, and animated via resurfaced footage from the archives.

Featuring previously unseen intimate moments, it follows stories in sport and culture, showing how optimism and action have shaped their lives. Exploring the future they imagined for themselves and making it a reality, the series celebrates the trailblazers that have made history on a global stage. More importantly, it aims to inspire others, empowering them by this collection of very human stories as a powerful demonstration of what optimism can achieve.

Hima Das saw the possibilities in being the first Indian athlete to win gold at the IAAF World U20 Championships which inspires others to see the possibilities of globally succeeding in sport wherever they come from. An icon and a trailblazer in athletics, her personal win was also a win for the community she was raised in, and for everyone in the small towns of the world that are seeing the possibilities to create magic moments on a global stage.

Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood superstar and youth icon, saw the possibilities to cut through stereotypes and make it big, while defying cultural expectations, which inspires a community of people to express themselves. Ranveer only sees open doors - and then blasts straight through them. A rank outsider, self-made in the entertainment business, Ranveer has carved his name in the history of Indian cinema over the span of a decade with his incredible era-defining performances.

Beyoncé saw the possibilities of inviting all of us to find our voice. To use her platform as a stage to celebrate our differences with all people.

Demonstrating how this attitude lives within adidas’ own DNA, several of the films explore what this means for innovative design -reimagining what a world-record beating distance shoe could be with the adizero Adios Pro, or how to help end plastic waste in collaboration with Parley’s CEO Cyrill Gutsch.

Brian Grevy Executive Board Member, Global Brands, adidas:‘Impossible is Nothing is more than a campaign – it’s our attitude. Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future. Seeing possibilities is for everyone who wants to create a better tomorrow for all people.’

With the brand’s purpose and attitude at its heart,Adidas recently unveiled plans against its three strategic focuses to creating a better future for the sport through sustainability, credibility and inclusivity.

Building a more sustainable future, with a commitment that by2024 we will have phased out virgin polyester and only use recycled polyester in all products across the business.

Uniting and including all people in sport, which includes extending adidas’ UEFA contract into Women’s EUROs and Champions League.

Pushing for innovations that have never been done before and then going further, including launching the potential of 3D printed midsoles with 4D4WD and the upcoming products in collaboration with Allbirds.

