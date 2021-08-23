India Ahead to air new show 'Inside Scoop with Aditi Anathanarayanan'

The show centred on political news will be aired from 23 August at 6 pm on weekdays

India Ahead has announced the launch of 'Inside Scoop with Aditi Ananthanarayanan' from 23rd August 2021 which will be aired at 6 pm every day from Monday to Friday.

The show will be hosted by Aditi Ananthanarayanan, a hardcore political journalist with more than a decade's experience. Aditi has earlier been associated with groups like the Times Network and India Today and has vast experience of covering the BJP, Government of India and the PMO.

“We are excited with this show. Aditi has been a top-class reporter so far. With this rise in her profile, I am sure she will bring in a lot of insights in a world where information is so lacking," said Bhupendra Chaubey, the editor in chief.

The show will aim at telling the story behind the story, what's the inside buzz and the scoop on the big political developments in the country.

A show that will have no screaming match, no finger-pointing, but will only talk about the Real Political News.

