India Ahead Tamil launches new digital show Sudha's Tiffin Room

The show will be hosted by Sudha Sadanand, India Ahead’s editor for the southern region

Updated: Aug 31, 2021 4:48 PM
India Ahead Tamil, which is already garnering major traction across the state, today launched a digital show Sudha's Tiffin Room.

Hosted by Sudha Sadanand, India Ahead’s editor for the southern region, the show promises not only to showcase newsmakers but also claims to be an unbiased platform for every opinion that matters in Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the show, India Ahead’s Group Editorial President, Sudip Mukhiya said “Sudha's Tiffin Room, mostly in Tamil with a smattering of English,  shall be a clutter-breaker for it shall bring the Tamil-speaking audiences here and abroad, issues that are often buried under rhetoric. There shall not only have newsmakers on the show, opinions that are respected widely in the state, but shall also majorly focus on people who often find themselves side lined as no other platform gives them an opportunity to voice their thoughts.”

