Hubhopper Studio bands together with Hungama Music to extend their podcast library reach

Having enabled thousands of podcasters and content creators across the country to launch their podcasts - Hubhopper Studio, India's leading podcast creation and hosting platform with thousands of podcasts and with the largest podcast distribution network with over 15 million touch-points, has collaborated with Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in the country that offers over 20 million songs and music videos in more than 20 languages.



This alliance will serve as an opportunity for Hubhopper Studio to expand its user base and gain a larger footprint in the market and will also allow Hungama Music to offers its users Hubhopper’s library of podcasts in 15 languages across categories such as religion & spirituality, comedy, storytelling, horror, thriller, true crime, news & politics, entertainment, cricket & sports, health & wellness etc.



Commenting on the stupendous business association, Gautam Raj Anand, Founder and CEO, Hubhopper, said, “We are pleased to have joined hands with Hungama, one of the best in the Indian industry regarding music OTTs and apps. This collaboration is a win-win for both parties involved. Now, it will be easier for Hungama users to bank in on 4000+ podcasts in our line-up and enjoy listening to them without any issues. At the same time, we will also benefit from Hungama’s extensive user base, which will allow us to amplify our presence in the world of audio streaming and podcasts”.



Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “We are glad to offer Hubhopper’s content to our users. Consumers are increasingly seeking audio content that is exclusive, differentiated and enhance their music streaming experience. The addition of these podcasts to our library is in sync with our plan of providing our users interactive audio content that gives them more value for the time spent on our platform and makes the overall experience highly engaging. We also intend to offer over 1000 hours of original audio programming to our users by the end of the year.”



Hubhopper is presently India’s largest platform of its kind, with over 1 million hours of content spread across 15+ vernacular languages, and a reach across 15 million devices and touch points. Hubhopper has transformed the way India creates & consumes audio content within the last four years through its podcast creation platform, Hubhopper Studio and it’s elaborate podcast directory comprising of content from partners such as Juggernaut Books, Aaj Tak, India Today, Isha Foundation, Endure Fitness, Art of Living and more! Partners such as Hungama Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, Spotify, Samsung, Karbonn, and 25+ more Integrations have enabled listeners to seamlessly consume content across various platforms.



After recording a 25% m-o-m growth in its listenership with a 20% m-o-m growth in content creation, the platform now envisions to grow parallel with the audio streaming industry and keep making the process of content consumption and creation simpler and more beneficial.

