Vodafone Idea partners with Hungama to launch music streaming service on Vi app

Telecom operator Vi today launched its music offering on the Vi App in association with Hungama Music. With this, Vi has further strengthened its OTT-based digital content offerings which ranges from entertainment, health & fitness, education & skilling, and the telco will continue to build on this portfolio. Vi’s music offering with Hungama was unveiled by the famous musician and composer duo – Salim Sulaiman, who also performed at the launch event.

Under this partnership, Vi will offer 6 months of premium subscription of Hungama Music at no extra cost Hungama Premium subscription to all its postpaid and pre-paid customers. As part of the offering, customers can listen to ad-free music in 20 languages across genres from Hungama’s huge library of millions of songs, enjoy unlimited downloads, stream music videos, latest Bollywood news, set caller tunes while listening to songs and listen to podcasts.



Taking entertainment a notch higher, giving the customers a chance to attend live music concerts of renowned artists, Vi customers can also attend 52 Live Digital Concerts on the Vi App at a nominal cost.

Commenting on the launch, Vi CMO Avneesh Khosla said, “Vi strives constantly to enrich the lives of its consumers through its partnerships with brands that have experience and expertise in the field of entertainment, education, health and financial services. Vi is committed to working with partners across varied domains to provide unique and compelling digital offerings for its consumers with varied needs and preferences. In the near future, we will continue to see a lot more new initiatives being launched as this agenda gains scale and momentum.”



“Today I am pleased to announce our partnership with Hungama Music which will help fulfill our customers’ need for a comprehensive music streaming service. This association is in line with our strategy of helping our customers stay ahead with the best-in-class services through partnerships with domain experts. Our association with Hungama will allow Vi users to get access to a rich repository of diverse music, across genres and in their preferred language.”



Talking about this association, Hungama Digital Media Founder Neeraj Roy said, “We are excited to be a part of Vi's 250+million-strong customers’ musical journey. Our association with Vi has seen us introduce a first-of-its-kind Pay Per View service model in India’s exploding Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) market, earlier this year. The partnership aligns with Hungama's aim to explore and develop innovative ways to entertain and engage audiences across the world. Our repertoire is consistently expanding to include a diverse, and rich line-up of multi-genre, multilingual content across audio, video, and gaming.”

