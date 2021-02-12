Hungama Music forays into original podcasts

Hungama Music today announced its foray into original podcast creation and distribution. The platform plans to launch over 30 new podcasts in the next 1 year, across genres like celebrity interviews, music, fashion, lifestyle, entertainment news and more. The platform will work with Indian and international content creators to produce premium podcasts for a global audience. In sync with its multilingual approach to content, Hungama Music’s podcasts will be created in 6 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and English.

Upcoming podcasts from Hungama Music will include original audio shows that feature popular celebrities playing key roles in stories spanning genres like drama, comedy, horror etc. Besides giving the users an immersive storytelling experience, these will also give them access to narratives that will be unique to the audio format. Listeners will get a chance to tune into chat-based shows that give them a peek into the lives of celebrities, musicians and other famous personalities. Podcasts that offer a roundup of the latest from the field of entertainment and fashion will be available on the platform as well. Additionally, Hungama Music will also create podcasts driven by poetry, short stories and stand-up comedy.

Speaking about the podcasts, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Users are increasingly seeking audio content that is exclusive and elevates their experience of streaming music online. Our podcasts promise to go beyond the ordinary and offer consumers interactive audio content that optimally utilizes technology to engage with the users and give them more value for the time spent on our platform. We are working towards expanding our podcast library rapidly and aim to offer over 1000 hours of original audio programming by the end of the year.”

Hungama Music has also collaborated with Hubhopper to make their library of podcasts available on its platform. This includes more than 4000 podcasts in 15 languages across categories like religion & spirituality, comedy, storytelling, horror, thriller, true crime, news & politics, entertainment, cricket & sports, health & wellness etc. Some of the popular podcasts include Story Time with Soha Ali Khan, Malini's World by Miss Malini, Musings of Suta, Millennial Money Matters, The CricketNews.com Podcast, Popkast with Garima, among others. All podcasts are available on https://www.hungama.com/podcasts.

