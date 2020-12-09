‘Guppedanta Manasu’ premieres on Telugu Channel Star Maa

Simmi Karna, VP, Content, Reliance Big Synergy, said the stirring story of Vasudhara is sure to bring joy to the audience and also bring a change in the society

Reliance Entertainment’s Reliance Big Synergy’s new fiction daily Guppedanta Manasu premiered on Telugu language channel Star Maa from November 7, airing every Monday to Saturday at Super Prime Time 7 pm.

Guppedanta Manasu is a story of an undergraduate girl Vasudhara who aspires to be a teacher, just like her real life idol. However, life takes a sudden turn and she is forced by her father to marry for his monetary gains. But, she runs away from this marriage. Life is not easy for her as she hits all roadblocks and from here starts an arduous journey to fulfill her lifelong dream.

Star Maa spokesperson said, “We have always experimented with stories that have an ability to challenge social issues. Guppedanta Manasu is a very powerful story of a girl who is not allowed to fulfil her dream. We are confident that this story inspires millions of viewers. Our attempt has always been to create powerful characters through compelling stories, making Star Maa the most preferred entertainment destination leading the category by keeping the audience excited.”

On the launch of the company’s second Telugu ficition daily, Rajiv Bakshi, CEO of Reliance Big Synergy said, “Guppedanta Manasu is a story of every girl and woman who faces obstacles and gender bias; who are not allowed to express their opinions or to select the professions and lives of their choice. It’s an inspirational story of an ordinary girl with extraordinary strength. Over the past years, Reliance Big Synergy has built a strong reputation for its fiction genre content, airing across Hindi and regional languages across both OTT and Broadcast platforms. We are committed to create compelling new stories and are energised by our partners like Star Maa who continue to reward our creativity and production excellence.”

Simmi Karna, VP, Content, Reliance Big Synergy, said “We are overjoyed to bring to the audience the remarkable and stirring story of Vasudhara and are confident that it will further strengthen change in the society.”

Reliance Big Synergy has in the past years entertained millions of Indians through the highest rated and breakthrough non-fiction shows including KBC, Dus Ka Dum, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and more, and has established its leadership in the fiction vertical as well with its range of fiction TV shows and Web series in both Hindi and regional languages.