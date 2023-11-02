Esha Nagar launches brand strategy firm & media studio Pegboard as Founder & and CEO
Co-Founder Tejasvi Nikam to lead strategy
Pegboard has announced its official entry into the international arena as a formidable Brand Strategy Firm and Media Studio.
Since Esha Nagar's announcement post her tenure at Nepa, the industry has been buzzing with anticipation. Pegboard's website is now live, providing a peek into an innovative space. The company's editorial Instagram debut echoes the visionary tone set by its founders.
Complementing this brilliance is Pegboard’s Co-Founder, Tejasvi Nikam, a knowledge powerhouse in her own right. Having previously collaborated with Esha Nagar at Nepa, Esha and Tejasvi bring a wealth of experience and a shared passion for translating concepts into reality. Pegboard is more than a brand; it's a partnership promising to redefine the landscape of brand strategy and media solutions.
Esha Nagar envisions Pegboard as a hub where insights, creativity, and strategy harmoniously converge, influencing not only the Indian market but resonating globally. Nagar expressed her excitement, stating, “We identified a whitespace in the market for an agency to offer strategy and creation under one umbrella, especially with insights being non-negotiable. Pegboard aims to collaborate with organizations and individuals alike, providing consulting and creation services across branding, content, and culture. The phenomenal response from clients affirms our belief in the power of our genesis. Launching Pegboard alongside Tejasvi, my longtime colleague, is a source of immense pride."
Tejasvi Nikam remarked, "I am thrilled about Pegboard's journey. Esha and I have always shared a vision to merge our creative and analytical strengths. Pegboard's strategy is rooted in totality and authenticity, evident not only in our ethos but also in our launch campaign.
We've initiated a substantial editorial campaign, a testament to our commitment, unfolding across social media and materializing into a coffee table book, catering to marketers and creators alike."
Shemaroo MarathiBana announces new show ‘Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar’
‘Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar’ will premiere on Shemaroo MarathiBana from 30th October 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 4:31 PM | 3 min read
Shemaroo MarathiBana is set to introduce a new original show titled 'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar'.
“The concept of the show is as unique as its title, it is about an unbreakable bond of love, promoting equality, fostering understanding, facing challenges together and breaking the stereotype. Mark your calendars for October 30, 2023, as this exciting show debuts on Shemaroo MarathiBana,” stated a press release.
The show is created by the renowned name in the Marathi TV industry, Viren Pradhan and produced under the banner of Piccolo films. The very talented Pradeep Ghule as Pratap Supekar and the charming Tanvee Kiran as Manasi will be seen as leads in the show.
'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar' is a celebration of a love story between Pratap and Manasi that transcends traditional boundaries. The narrative sheds light on the contemporary and forward-thinking mindset of couples who recognize that love is not bound by prejudice. Contrary to the stereotypical image of a wife standing in her husband's shadow, Pratap, a dedicated Traffic Police constable, embodies the qualities of a supportive and caring partner. He prioritizes his relationship with Manasi and holds deep respect for her individuality. On the other hand, Manasi takes on the role of a Senior Traffic Police Inspector, excelling in a traditionally male-dominated field. She personifies a blend of compassion and determination, flawlessly balancing her professional and personal life. While Manasi's senior position in the workplace raises concerns for Pratap's family, it does not affect the harmony between them. Their partnership stands as a testament to the resilience of their bond and their unwavering courage to challenge societal norms.
Sandeep Gupta - Chief Operating Officer of Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, “Our new show, 'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar,' represents a compelling narrative that goes beyond conventional limits, encouraging viewers to challenge established societal norms. It exemplifies the enduring power of love and the bravery to reshape the long-standing customs and mindset. Furthermore, it has the potential to positively influence the younger generation. This marks a small yet meaningful step towards making a positive impact on our society. We hope our commitment to creating high-quality and engaging stories will continue to receive the love and support of our audience.”
Viren Pradhan, producer of the show, expressed, “We made this show with a ton of love and deep feelings. Our aim was to craft a narrative that is thought provoking, relatable and inspirational. The connection between Pradeep and Tanvee and the way they bring the story to life is truly amazing. We are thrilled to bring 'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar' on Shemaroo MarathiBana and to stir conversations about love, identity, and the courage to challenge the status quo.”
PubMatic brings Activate to APAC
The offering was first launched in the US and EMEA in May
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 3:48 PM | 3 min read
PubMatic , an independent technology company, has announced the availability of its newest offering, Activate, in the Asia-Pacific region. PubMatic’s new end-to-end supply path optimization (SPO) solution allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory at scale.
“Since launching in the US and EMEA in May, Activate has gained traction across every region, with an active pipeline of more than 50 advertisers, agencies, and campaigns live through multiple global agency holding companies. Following this success, the solution is being launched in the Asia-Pacific region with partners including dentsu APAC, iQIYI, KINESSO India, Madison Digital, and Wishmedia,” stated a press release.
Activate represents a new industry paradigm by creating a single layer of technology that directly connects buyers and sellers of digital media. Activate allows a smooth shift from conventional direct transactions to programmatic private marketplace (PMP) or programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals. The platform gives media buyers more control over their omnichannel video investments by facilitating transactions across PubMatic’s premium CTV and online video inventory within a unified platform.
“PubMatic’s launch of Activate in the Asia-Pacific region marks a significant milestone in our efforts to revolutionize the industry’s programmatic marketplace,” said Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic. “Activate is an extension of our successful SPO strategy that addresses advertiser demand for solutions that deliver a better return on video and CTV investments.”
“At dentsu, we prioritize adtech maturity, focusing on transparency and control in the programmatic supply chain for efficient, high-quality media delivery. Our partnership with PubMatic plays a pivotal role in our supply curation and SPO practices,” said Sunil Naryani, Chief Product Officer, Media at dentsu APAC, who supports the Carat, iProspect, and dentsu X agencies in the region. “With PubMatic’s Activate, we anticipate delivering enhanced value to our clients by bridging the gap between buyers and sellers and further streamlining the supply chain, unlocking opportunities to maximize working media for their video and CTV investments.”
“iQIYI is a long-time partner of PubMatic. Together we are committed to delivering innovation in the CTV ecosystem,” said Andy Sun, General Manager of Sales Operations, International Business Department at iQIYI. “We’re excited to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate solution and look forward to continuing to work closely together to drive effective programmatic CTV advertising.”
“PubMatic is a key player in the programmatic ecosystem, and we’re excited to explore how Activate can benefit our CTV clients,” said Paras Mehta, Business Head at KINESSO India.
“PubMatic is a valuable partner across India, helping us deliver transparent and effective solutions for advertisers,” said Suchi Jain, General Manager and Head of Programmatic at Madison Digital. “We’re excited to see their continued innovation in streamlining video and CTV buying for our clients.”
“Wishmedia is dedicated to providing advertisers in Korea with best-in-class digital advertising solutions,” said Meejoo Na, Chief Operating Officer at Wishmedia. “We’re thrilled to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate and look forward to our clients benefiting from a more efficient digital supply chain, and greater ROI on their video and CTV spend.”
Non-programmatic insertion orders are expected to account for almost 60% of CTV and 18% of online video transactions by the end of 2023, according to industry estimates. Activate represents a nearly $65 billion expansion of PubMatic’s total addressable market.
Built leveraging technology from PubMatic’s 2022 acquisition of Martin, Activate is fully integrated into PubMatic’s growing software suite, including the PubMatic Sell-Side Platform and Connect.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 breaks 2019 TV viewership record with 43% growth
The tournament has posted 123.8 billion viewing minutes for live broadcast
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 1:44 PM | 2 min read
The live broadcast for the first 18 matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clocked up 123.8 billion viewing minutes which is a 43% growth compared to the previous edition in England and Wales in 2019, said Disney Star citing BARC data.
"The monumental clash between India and Pakistan played on 14 October in Ahmedabad witnessed a peak live concurrency on television of 76 million* and 35 million concurrent viewers on digital. India’s clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on 22 October eclipsed the record for highest digital concurrency set by the India v Pakistan clash when it witnessed 43 million concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar during the final overs of the match. This was the highest peak across any format of cricket ever on digital," said the broadcaster.
Fans inside the venue have been able to enjoy the true celebration of the best all-round cricket experience with a total of more than 542,000 fans attending matches up to the mid-way point in the event, which is 190,000 more than at the equivalent stage in 2019.
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to see the interest and engagement in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 through the unbelievable audience numbers on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. The World Cup has captured the imagination of the public across India with records tumbling and hundreds of millions of fans enjoying the pinnacle event of the one-day game more than ever before.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star said: “Marquee Cricket continues to demonstrate unparalleled capacity to aggregate audiences across platforms and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has set new viewership benchmarks on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. With the Indian team’s strong performance, the fluctuating fortunes of top teams, and a competitive points table, we expect a further increase in the momentum of the tournament. Disney Star is committed to serving sports fans and will continue to delight viewers around the world with its coverage of the global event."
Prime Video releases new edition of O Womaniya! Report
Of the 135 Director/CXO positions studied across 25 top M&E firms in India, only 13% were held by women, according to the report
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:17 PM | 6 min read
Prime Video today released the latest edition of O Womaniya! report, a study on female representation in Indian entertainment. Researched and curated by media consulting ﬁrm Ormax Media, Film Companion, and championed by Prime Video, the study evaluates the statistical journey of women in various facets of content production, marketing and corporate leadership within India’s entertainment industry. This year, the report analyzed 156 films and series, across streaming and theatrical released in 2022 in 8 Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati) to arrive at a comprehensive picture of the change that the industry has seen since 2021.
Along with Prime Video, the report has been supported by other partners from the industry including Clean Slate Filmz, Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment, Jio Studio, Producers Guild India, RSVP, SonyLiv, Tiger Baby, and Zee5. Additionally, this year also saw industry leaders, including studio heads, filmmakers, actors, and more come forward to lay down actionable steps towards improving female representation in their personal and professional capacities. These pledges are expected to serve as guardrails that can guide the entire industry.
Key findings of the report include:
- Creative Talent – Only 12% of the 780 HOD positions analyzed across key departments of direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women. While this is slightly more than 10% in 2021, the growth has entirely been led by streaming films and series, while theatrical films have remained stagnant since 2021. On a positive note, 31% of the properties had a female commissioning in-charge behind them, vis-à-vis 25% in 2021.
- Content – While in 2021, 55% of the properties analyzed passed the Bechdel Test1, the number has gone below the half-way mark to 47% now. The biggest drop here has come from theatrical films; while 46% passed the test in 2021, only 34% managed to pass it in 2022. Series and films like Guilty Minds, Four More Shots Please! Season 3, Delhi Crime Season 2, Maja Ma, Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others, emerged as the properties with maximum scenes to pass the Bechdel Test.
- Marketing – Women still get only 27% talk time2 in trailers; the number is the highest for streaming films with 33% talk time in trailers being allocated to women. Series and movies like Hush Hush, Gehraiyaan, The Fame Game, Ammu, A Thursday, Sita Ramam, among others, performed the best with at least 50% of talk time in trailers given to female leads.
- Corporate Talent – Of the 135 Director/ CXO positions studied across 25 top M&E firms in India, only 13% were held by women.
Sharing his thoughts on the latest findings in O Womaniya!, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media said, “While there has been a slow but steady improvement in a few key parameters, the report has thrown light on the need to take a look at inclusion with a serious eye. Like the previous edition of the report, streaming continues to pave the way for female representation, however, the sub-par performance of theatrical films should serve as a wake-up call for the industry. I am glad to see the industry take note of the data and come together to pledge better representation, underscoring their genuine desire to see a positive change.”
Speaking about the report, Anupama Chopra, Founder & Editor, Film Companion said, “Entertainment is a powerful medium which can and must highlight inclusivity and diversity. O Womaniya! is our attempt to push the needle to move faster. We are thrilled to see greater participation from the industry, with key individuals taking on specific targets and actions to take this conversation forward. The steps taken to bring change may seem small but each step, each action matters, and with every edition of the O Womaniya! report, we believe we are moving a step closer to a more equitable ecosystem. I am grateful to Prime Video and Ormax Media for partnering with us on this unique initiative.”
"At Prime Video, we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion, is not just needed, it is essential. As an organization, we have always believed in equitable representation, not just within Prime Video and in our content, but also within the wider creative industry. By nurturing and empowering talented women within our industry, we can create a ripple effect of positive change in the wider ecosystem,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video. "O Womaniya! represents a collective effort to unite the industry and collaborate on enhancing female representation. The latest edition of the report strongly underscores the urgency of accelerating these transformative efforts. It's heartening to witness not only the committed support of partners but also the active participation of influential figures from the industry, including both men and women. They have not only pledged their personal commitment but also made broader corporate level commitments to champion greater female inclusivity.”
Some of the pledges taken include:
- Alia Bhatt, actor and producer said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity in my production projects.”
- Shakun Batra, filmmaker said, “I pledge to promote diversity in my projects, to continue collaborating with and supporting intimacy professionals to ensure sets are a safe space for all.”
- Gayatri & Pushkar, filmmakers said, “We pledge to continue to promote diversity in our projects, to continue to include women in writer’s rooms, and to continue to follow the government mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organisation.”
- Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity across all our verticals at Dharma Productions & Dharmatic Entertainment.”
- Madhu Bhojwani, partner, Emmay Entertainment said, “I pledge to provide separate bathrooms with accessible sanitary products for women on set, to promote diversity in my projects, to include women in writer’s rooms, and to follow the government mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organisation.”
- Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, writer, director & author said, “I pledge to tell women’s stories with a narrative which is unique to them.”
- Supriya Yarlagadda, producer & executive director, Annapurna Studios said, “We at Annapurna, are the first studio and production house to establish an ICC in the Telugu film industry. We shall continue with our endeavor to promote diversity in our productions and include women in writer’s rooms. Our environment is constantly evolving to support more women in the workplace.”
IWMBuzz introduces 'Manoranjan News': Your go-to Hindi entertainment news portal
Manoranjan News promises to be the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
IWMBuzz, the leading entertainment news platform with a global audience, is excited to unveil its sister portal, 'Manoranjan News,' earlier pronounced as ‘IWMBuzz Hindi.’ This new venture is dedicated to delivering the latest updates, current affairs, and entertainment news in Hindi, catering to the vibrant Indian audience.
Website URL: https://www.manoranjannews.com/
ManoranjanNews.com promises to be the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts, offering a seamless experience in Hindi, ensuring that language is no barrier to staying informed about favorite celebrities, Bollywood updates, and much more.
Since its inception in 2017, IWMBuzz.com has garnered immense popularity, with approximately 20 million monthly active visitors across its web, social media, and app platforms. With this remarkable growth, IWMBuzz.com aims to deepen its connection with the Indian audience by venturing into the heart of the Indian colloquial - the Hindi language.
Under its umbrella, IWMBuzz Media proudly owns engaging and highly publicized IPs, including the IWMBuzz Digital (OTT) Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, and India Gaming Awards. These events have cemented IWMBuzz's position as a go-to platform for top stars in Bollywood and entertainment industry professionals to engage with their audience.
Siddhartha Laik, the visionary founder and Editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz, reflects on this significant milestone, "From the outset, our mission has been to provide the Indian audience with authentic and positive entertainment content. As we reach new heights, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our readers for their staunch support."
“For us at IWMBuzz, launching Manoranjan News is like adding a pinch of masala to the already flavorful Bollywood pot! It's all about bringing the zing and energy of Hindi entertainment to our audience in a way that resonates with their hearts,” says Franklin Tuscano (Founder, CTO), the mastermind behind IWMBuzz's tech innovation.
“Launching Manoranjan News was a natural progression for IWMBuzz, as it seeks to reach a broader mass of Hindi-speaking audience in India,” Siddhartha Laik envisions expanding IWMBuzz into other major Indian languages, reflecting the platform's commitment to serving diverse audiences across the nation.
IWMBuzz's journey of success continues with Manoranjan News, where the power of Hindi language meets the magic of entertainment news, making it a must-visit destination for all entertainment aficionados.
