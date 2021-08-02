'Data-driven marketing, mapping macro trends is the need of the hour'

Brand voice has never been as critical before as it has been in the last 17 months of the pandemic. Right from sales-driven strategy to solution-driven strategy, we have seen brand voices changing along with changing consumer behaviour. To discuss how to build a distinct brand in a cluttered digital ecosystem, eminent members of the industry convened for a panel discussion at Pitch Brand Talk held virtually on Friday, 30th July 2021.

The panel included Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy; Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com,Makaan.com and Proptiger.com; Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com; Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ; along with session chair Esha Nagar, MD, Nepa India.

Nagar opened the discussion by asking co-panellists on the journey of their respective brands over the past two years and about their challenges and learnings. Lingamneni initiated by saying, “It has been challenging times for the brand. There were two areas that Swiggy has worked on during these pandemic months. First, the brand has focused on resilience and building consumer trust and second is launching new services”.

Chiming in, Rangarajan pointed out, “There has been an increased sense of owing-a-house feeling in people during the lockdown periods. This has proven good for their brand.” He further added, “ Brokers have started participating in the digital ecosystem. Rapid pace of digitization has been observed in the past two years that would have been a slower process, otherwise”.

Drawing the attention of the audience, Dabhade said, “We were launched in the Indian market during the Covid era. Hence, we are a digital-first ecosystem and have only survived virtually. It will be interesting to know how work continues in a post-pandemic world”.

Moving forward, Nagar quizzed the panelists on increase in entrepreneurial instinct in people and why is it crucial to remain more empathetic and transparent in times like these.

Narayan explained, “The basics of marketing will remain the same for every marketer at any time. As entrepreneurs, we need to solve a consumer problem, then create a platform for consumers and always playing communication first along with thoroughly listening to your consumer base”.

“Transparency, problem-solving, trust and empathy are pre-requisites for today’s entrepreneur”, he added.

Talking about phygital model adopted by brands and the marriage of offline and online, Lingamneni informed that Swiggy adopted the omnichannel approach to reach its consumers.

Dabhade stressed on hyperlocalisation and personalization along with innovations to enhance the consumer journey while Narayan emphasized proper brand positioning by educating the consumer community.

Pivoting the insightful panel discussion towards data and data-driven personalization stories, Dabhade explained to leverage all data sources and enrich your database to have a better understanding of consumers and work accordingly.

He concluded by adding, “Data-driven marketing along with mapping macro trends for greater brand-consumer interaction are the two important takeaways for marketers today”.

