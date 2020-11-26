The lines of B2B and B2C in content marketing is blurring: Esha Nagar

The first day of virtual e4m Content Jam 2020 witnessed industry experts highlighting how digital transformation has propelled the growth of content and how storytelling has become paramount. One such intriguing session was by Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India Pvt Ltd, on the topic ‘Content in its Element’.

Content consumption this year has been on a hyperdrive. Nagar, during her session, took us through some of the trends that will shape content in the future and also how content will shape the audience.

Starting off the session, Nagar spoke about three key elements of content, “The first is the rise of the creative entrepreneur that the content industry has brought in focus. The second one is context & consumer and the connect with content. The last one is the changing face of content marketing.”

Nagar said, “While working at Nepa with a lot of OTT players, we have not been able to ignore the growing clout of User Generated Content (UGC) and the kind of hyperdrive this sector has had. We are living in the world and the times of a passion economy. It’s not just that content consumption has increased but entertainment and content have moved beyond just watching. We are seeing that we have become watch, create and move on the go audience. It is passive consumption to active consumption. We are seeing the transition being made where consumers want to create content and bring in the human connection or the empathy factor when it comes to interactions with content.”

Nagar, sharing three broad themes in the rise of entrepreneurship very broadly connected to creativity, stated, “Firstly, the drive on consuming and creating in parallel. Passion economy is a beautiful concept which is a stage where non-producers are interacting with non-consumers and exchanging goods (content). This is leading to the rise of professions beyond usual which is the second theme. Professions in which the individuals can bank upon intellect art, lifestyle and also monetise the same. Thus as much as we have been talking about OTT and the rise of 50-plus OTT players, UGC is going to be the way the content marketing is going to be shaping up.”

How is content and context related and which one would the marketer choose? Nagar responded saying, “The answer is you really can’t choose. Without the context, content does not get the value, monetized benefit or objective. Content is the material which the audience is exposed to and context is the positioning. It is the intent to create content. As a marketer and as an agency brand, the context is very dear when it comes to the future facets to content marketing. It leads to an imbalance between the campaign mentality vs the contextual nature of the problem. It adds up a burden on the consumer and the viewer to understand and segregate what is relevant and not. The campaign mentality and the contextual nature of the problem is something which a careful goal and persona directed behaviour analysis can solve. It means that we need to understand what the consumer relevance is. Understanding what it means for the consumer. The reach and content-first strategy works well depending on a large brand or a smaller brand. We need to direct the content aligned with the goal and personas that we are talking about which can identify as the complete content strategy.”

Nagar remarked, “The lines of B2B and B2C in content marketing and the future ahead is blurring. We are living in the phase where it is all coming together. When we do a lot of paths to purchase work and consumer journeys at Nepa we see how beautifully and critical the role of a B2B marketing plot is for a social media campaign for instance. The ever increasing complexities of purchase decisions, the touchpoints that are seen as traditionally B2C, they continue to be even more critical in B2B in today’s content marketing scenario. Specifically, in the digital world where the attention span is 7 to 10 seconds, it becomes important to link the two.”

Speaking about making each piece of content that you create more effective, Nagar shared, “With the distribution of content there is a certain degree of value exchange attached. All of the new facets of content marketing tells us to stay away from no random act of content creation. Having a context and focusing on effectiveness over quantity is the theme for the future.”

On a parting note, Nagar signed off saying, “Decoding the path to purchase and then tying it back to content strategy is the third piece that the marketers and agencies are focusing on today and will continue to focus on in the future years. This will nail the balance between B2B and B2C. If I have to connect all the three elements of content, the mantra is all about connected stories and scenarios.”