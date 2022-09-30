Disney Delicious to be launched on YouTube & social media platforms

Disney Delicious, a brand new series, is launching across Disney India YouTube and social media platforms in collaboration with IKEA.

The series features popular and celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani along child actor Suvi and is set to premiere the first episode on September 30th.

Set in gourmet chef - Vicky’s specially designed IKEA kitchen, the 10-part episode series will have Vicky’s neighbour, 12-year-old Suvi walking in with new and sometimes outlandish food requests. Like all children, Suvi is always on a lookout for variety, fun and newness in his everyday food and Chef Vicky is happy to take up every culinary challenge his young neighbour throws at him. Amidst their fun banter, the show takes the viewers through the vast array of IKEA kitchen products that this fantastic duo use to mix, grill, roast, simmer and bake.

“We have always believed that our iconic characters, storytelling and high reach platforms entertaining kids and families, have the ability to bring about a positive change in the lives of our fans. With Disney Delicious, we have a fun culinary narrative that brings alive our focus on healthy living through the delicious, fun and healthy recipes that Chef Vicky, will prepare. We are happy to associate with IKEA who have elevated the storytelling experience through their specially designed kitchen and varied kitchen products,” said Kevin Vaz, Head, Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.

“We appreciate that there is a loyal and engaged community of almost 9MN+fans across our digital platforms. We have been exploring new formats to reach out to them and Disney Delicious is another endeavour to engage with fans in a manner that they appreciate and love,” he added.

Speaking on the association, Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager at IKEA India said, “Our association with Disney Delicious is another step for us to showcase our focus on the wide range of kitchenware and dinnerware we offer to our customers. Kitchen is an integral part of our homes, and we take immense pride that IKEA offers exceptional kitchen solutions to create a better everyday life for the many people of India. From modular kitchens to functional accessories and custom-made products, our range is designed keeping in mind the consumer needs. We are very happy with this association as this is a wonderful platform for us to connect with a larger set of audiences and demonstrate what IKEA has to offer in terms of functionality, choices and affordability when comes to kitchen & appliances category.”

Adding on, Ohlin said, “This collaboration has given us an opportunity to design the modular kitchen with functional accessories for Disney Delicious series. All the cooking in the series takes place in an IKEA kitchen, as we want to show how a beautifully designed kitchen can be both functional and affordable. It was indeed an honour to work with celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, and we are excited to witness some great recipes by him using our unique range.”

The series has been produced by Foodlooking.

