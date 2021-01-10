Dettol partners with Treebo

Dettol has announced its partnership with Treebo Hotels to facilitate safety and hygiene in domestic travel and create awareness about out of home disinfection & safety in India.

“The partnership program will ensure the use of Dettol products proven effective against the COVID-19 virus to elevate the disinfection and hygiene levels of the hotel premise, and drive regular training of the hotel staff among various other initiatives to ensure that guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay at Treebo Hotels. All Treebo Hotels will conform to the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness. Additionally, Dettol will also introduce its recently launched suite of innovative cleanliness products at select Treebo Hotels that will be conferred with the “Platinum Hygiene Shield” for maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene,” read a statement from Treebo.

“Since the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns, consumers are eager to resume travel. A research by Global Monitor indicates that consumers have heightened concerns regarding hygiene on their journey, and trust in cleanliness standards is an extremely critical element when it comes to travel. Given the current environment, restarting and redevelopment is the key to consumer satisfaction. Therefore, it has become essential for industries across to implement an effective system to ensure standardized hygiene practices,” it said.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, RB spokesperson said, “As India’s #1 trusted hygiene brand, we aim to partner with our consumers to ensure a healthier environment not just inside, but outside of home as we are at crossroads with the ‘new normal’. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Treebo hotels in India, as our ethos & priority seamlessly align with one another; providing the safest environment to the Indian population. Through this partnership program we will aim to create a safe, hygienic, and enjoyable experience for its customers with the use of Dettol range of products which are effective against the COVID-19 virus. With this promise, Dettol will continue to drive the organizational purpose and fight in action - to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.”

Sidharth Gupta, the Co-Founder of Treebo Hotels said “Dettol is India’s leading hygiene brand. Their partnership with our COVID safety program - Treebo Hygiene Shield - is a great validation of the quality assurance processes we follow, and our obsession about guest experience and safety. Despite the reducing numbers of new cases in India and the hope of mass vaccination on the horizon, we are not taking our eyes off the road and continuing to follow strict hygiene standards at our hotels.”