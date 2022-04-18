Treebo's new campaign promises to help travellers in planning their trips

Budget hotel chain major Treebo Hotels has unveiled its digital ad campaign ‘Acha Hua Treebo Kiya’ which aims at coaxing travelers to plan and book their trips with Treebo. The ad campaign , that features a corporate duo, draws particular attention to its quality affordable stays. Treebo has built a robust ecosystem comprising multiple industry-first technology solutions and a robust on-ground team to maintain Treebo-approved quality standards and guest experience across its properties. The campaign aims to reach out to its consumers with a clearly defined value proposition of quality and affordability on Treebo – be it for leisure, family, or business travel to ensure a convenient, quality-driven, and hassle-free experience.

With a mission to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar budget hotel market, Treebo is currently present across 100+ cities in India and is aggressively expanding in not just metros, but also across Tier II and Tier III cities of the country to strengthen its connection with customers across the geography of the country.

With the launch of the campaign ‘Acha Hua Treebo Kiya’, Treebo is aiming to get the word out as the appetite for travel picks back up in the country. Under the campaign, the newly launched ad film features a corporate duo on a business travel gearing for a meeting at Treebo where the hotel staff, amenities, and offerings steer the challenges of these travelers. The campaign highlights moments and experiences Indians can look forward to for the travel season with Treebo hotel stays that are quality-focused, affordable, and accessible. The campaign adds an emotional, consumer-centric spin with a quirky undertone to showcase how Treebo offers affordability with quality and ends with the iconic punchline - ‘Acha Hua Treebo Kiya’.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Yashi Bisani, Associate Director of Brand Marketing, Treebo Hotels said, “We’ve launched this new campaign to celebrate the spirit of the Indian travelers. Treebo is known for being a customer-centric brand, we understand the Indian consumer travel needs and strive to create a pro-consumer experience that is conducive to their travel needs. Our campaign is directed toward building wider brand awareness to ensure we strike the right chord with the Indian travelers through relatable situations and stories.”

The brand also created the hashtag #AchaHuaTreeboKiya for this campaign. It will populate it to reach audiences through digital and social channels with supporting content through their in-house as well as the user-generated campaign. More such ad films showcasing Treebo’s customer-centricity are in the pipeline and will be released soon.

Here's the ad film:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)