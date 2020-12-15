Dainik Bhaskar Group marks 10 years in Jamshedpur with 76-page mega edition

Dainik Bhaskar Group Commemorates 10 years in Jamshedpur by Issuing a 76-page Mega Edition To mark its 10 glorious years in Jamshedpur - the largest city in the state of Jharkhand and one of the 'Industrial Cities' of India, Dainik Bhaskar has published a whopping 76-page Newspaper Edition.

The Group has recently set similar milestones with 144 pages edition in Shimla, 130-pages edition in Bikaner, 128-pages edition in Indore, 72-pages in Bhopal, 80-pages each in Ahmedabad & Raipur, 60-pages in Hoshangabad & Ujjain, and 54-pages in Bilaspur.

These special mega editions have received huge participation from advertiser base extending to varied sectors like Retail, Real Estate, FMCG, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, and such others which is a testament of the economic revival that is budding from Tier-II & Tier-III cities. Furthermore, it also clearly reiterates the trust and reliability that ‘Print’ enjoys as a medium for news.

Recent research of IANS – C voter media, indicates that almost 66.5% of people trust newspapers as the most reliable medium for news.

Sourandra Chatterjee– Chief Operating Officer, Dainik Bhaskar Bihar and Jharkhand says: “We are confident that this mega issue will thrust positivity among the marketeers/advertisers for newspaper advertising in this post-festive period.

The market is expanding, and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are spearheading the country’s economy back on track. Advertisers need market reach, coverage, and response and Dainik Bhaskar newspaper meets these requirements and hence their preferred choice.

This is an excellent effort by the Jharkhand team to serve as a new milestone in the print industry and I congratulate the entire team for the same.”

Sandeep Kumar – Jharkhand Business Head, adds, “We are overwhelmed with the enthusiastic and encouraging response from the advertisers for Jamshedpur’s special mega edition. Advertisers from all the categories such as Real Estate, Jewellery, Automobile, FMCG, Electronics, Education, Government and social sector have come together for this issue and we thank all of them for participating.”