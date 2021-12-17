Beyondlife.club announces Stan Lee’s ‘Chakra The Invincible’ NFT Collectibles

BeyondLife.club, powered by GuardianLink.io, collectively announced the Chakraverse limited edition NFT collection, in partnership with Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, Graphic India, and Orange Comet. Latching onto the long-standing superhero craze and seeding a Bollywood connection into the Hollywood world, this launch is inspired by one the legend’s first international superhero creations—Chakra The Invincible. This unique collection marks a monumental movement to introduce NFTs simultaneously into the global NFT ecosystem in the US, India, and around the world.

As part of the unique Chakraverse NFT collection, Orange Comet, in collaboration with GuardianLink.io, a global NFT technology company, will be auctioning an exclusive collectible series of 7,000 unique generative Chakraverse art pieces based on the characters from the comics. Additionally, a series of original high-end animation gallery pieces and limited-edition NFTs of Lee’s first Chakra The Invincible graphic novel have been exclusively created for the auction.

In 2012, Stan Lee discussed Chakra The Invincible, saying, “I have always been fascinated by Indian culture. It’s so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I've written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I’ve even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Chakra The Invincible is the first superhero I am creating specifically for the Indian market. My goal with Chakra is simple—I want to bring an Eastern concept like the chakras to the world via the Western genre of superheroes.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest creators of the 20th and 21st centuries, Lee is the legendary writer and co-creator of the world’s most popular superheroes, including Spider-Man™, X-Men™, Fantastic Four™, Iron Man™, Hulk™, The Avengers™, and more. His characters have generated over $32 billion at the global box office and established some of the most beloved stories in history.

Commenting on this massive NFT drop, Keyur Patel, Co-Founder and Chairman of GuardianLink.io and BeyondLIfe.Club, said, “We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration to launch this exclusive global NFT drop based upon the characters co-created by the legendary Stan Lee. The NFT space in India is growing faster than expected with the rise in Bollywood celebs joining the bandwagon. Given the nature of the industry where NFT represents value as an asset, our newly launched Anti-RIP technology makes it stand apart from the industry clutter in terms of protection and security. With our AI-based algorithmic auctioning engine we have created one of the most unique compositions to run this NFT auction globally.”

“Stan was always so captivated and intrigued by emerging technology,” said Gill Champion, President of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment. “Inspired by his fascination with new trends, we are honored to connect Stan’s fans to his first Indian superhero in an exciting new way with the Chakraverse NFT collection.”

“As a company, Orange Comet has been able to work with some of the world’s most incredible IP, but it is truly an honor to take an icon like Stan Lee’s work and reimagine it as an NFT collectible,” said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. “We are thrilled to share this exciting opportunity with Stan Lee fans from New York to New Delhi and beyond.”

Orange Comet is also dedicated to blockchain sustainability, running on green servers and building a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space. This NFT drop will be launched on the eco-conscious Polygon blockchain. Polygon is a climate sustainable blockchain that is over 99.99% more carbon-efficient than Ethereum.

“As a young child, Stan Lee’s work shaped my life and spoke to me in a way that no other author or creator ever has, and probably ever will. To be able to create a superhero with Stan was like being asked to paint a canvas with Da Vinci or write a poem with Shakespeare—it was quite simply one of the greatest joys of my life,” said Devarajan, Co-Founder & CEO of Graphic India. “Our mission with Chakra was to create a character that would transcend countries and cultures, bringing together ideas from east and west by speaking in the primal language of human imagination. The opportunity to now offer digital NFT ownership of the graphic novel and allow Stan’s many fans to share in the ownership of this new Chakraverse collection of art, will hopefully build a new community of NFT owners across the world.”

In the same way, the original superhero created by Lee and Devarajan brought together audiences in the US and India, the NFT strategy for this special collection has been led by Orange Comet, a leading entertainment NFT technology company specializing in producing dynamic NFT and blockchain experiences for some of the most valuable intellectual property assets in the world of sports, music, art, and entertainment, in partnership with GuardianLink.io and BeyondLife.Club, one of the first companies to pioneer in building India’s largest NFT auction ecosystem.

The Chakraverse NFT collection will go up for auction on Monday, December 27 at 10:30 p.m.EST /Tuesday, December 28 at 9 a.m. IST and close on Wednesday, December 29 at 3 p.m.EST / Thursday, December 30 at 1:30 a.m. IST. Pre-registration is available now atwww.Chakraverse.io

Chakra The Invincible tells the story of Raju Rai, a young Indian student living in Mumbai. Determined to unlock the secrets of human potential through science, Raju and his mentor, the scientist Dr. Singh, develop a technology suit that activates the mystical chakras of the body, unleashing superhuman abilities and powers. When Raju is accidentally bonded to the suit, he vows to use his newfound abilities to protect the city. Using his amazing powers, Chakra must save the world from such supervillains as THE SHATTERING STEELFIST, KILDUNE, THE DESTROYER, AGNI, THE LIVING FLAME… and the mostevil villain of them all, the MERCILESS BOSS YAMA!

In addition to comics and animation, Graphic India and POW! Entertainment are also actively developing Chakra The Invincible as a live-action Hollywood project for audiences worldwide.

