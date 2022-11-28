B4U Network launches Hindi movie channel Dhamaka Movies

This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering

B4U Network has launched a Hindi movie channel named Dhamaka Movies. This is the network’s fifth channel and third Hindi movie offering.

“Dhamaka Movies offers high quality, aspirational, stylish, contemporary, and blockbuster content across action, comedy, horror & romance genres. It brings to life best of live-action cinema across Bollywood and South India (Hindi dubbed) with top stars from these industries. It will showcase popular titles including Ghajini, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Vicky Donor, Munna Michael, Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam, Sarfarosh, Housefull, Vijay the Master and many other blockbusters on the channel,” the company said in a statement.

"B4U is an iconic brand and a significant player in Movies, Music and Regional genres. As a Mass Speciality Entertainment Network, we have been entertaining our viewers for over 2 decades with our rich repository of contemporary as well as classic content. Our current brands – B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Music and B4U Bhopuri have stood tall on their content promise and we will be infusing fresh content to up the ante on superior engagement quality for our viewers across platforms. We are delighted to add our third Hindi Movies channel – Dhamaka Movies and our fifth television channel overall that further strengthens our footprint amongst both our audiences as well as advertisers. We are sure Dhamaka Movies with its rich & differentiated content will delight our viewers," said COO Mandeep Singh.

The channel is available on all major DTH players & cable operators including Free Dish.

The channel can be viewed on these platforms & LCN Nos:Tata Sky-382, Dish Tv-409, DD Free Dish-14, Hathway -140, Den -184, Digi-225, Fastway-204.

