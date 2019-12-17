Aspiration Jobs launches two new programmes to help job seekers

To encourage positive outcomes for job searches, Aspiration has introduced two programmes for job seekers – Job Assist Program and Job Search and Interview Program. These tools can help candidates attempting to strengthen their perceived value among employers.

These two programs offer unique strategies and approach to structure the job search and interview process to get desired results. What is unique about these programs is that it is a holistic hand-holding service for a period of 3 months. It is highly personalised and requires equal participation from the candidate who enrolls in the program. It includes developing an achievement-driven resume, a LinkedIn profile, coaching session with Sarabjeet Sachar, Founder & CEO and a Job search coach, transferrable skills identification, ebooks, unlimited customised email assistance, mock interview coaching and a video tutorial course – Complete job search and interview strategy and additionally increasing the network of the participant with 10 prospective employer companies' hiring managers.

Sarabjeet says: “Backed by over 3 decades of experience and coaching thousands of professionals I have seen even the most capable and suitable candidates lose the opportunity of getting the job only because they use the traditional routes. As the quote says 'I am still making order out of chaos by reinvention'- John le Carre, your job search needs to be redefined by widening your search using transferable skills, branding yourself, having a customised approach and being able to stand out from the 19 other candidates during interviews.

The programs offer practical advice, guidance and learning on basis of real-life examples on how to go about step by step methodically searching for a job in an innovative way leaving no stone unturned and spreading the net wide. The service is an extension of Aspiration’s very personalised and professional recruitment vertical where employer companies have trusted and respected us over the past 17 years".

The strategies offered are unique and will certainly make a candidate stand out vs other applicants so that his/her chances of getting an interview call and the dream job increase multifold.